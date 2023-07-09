A friend reminded me of the changes we’ve seen in the newspaper business in our careers. I started typing my stories on paper, which was handed to another typist who rekeyed the text into a machine that produced a computer punch tape. That tape was fed into a phototypesetting machine which produced columns of copy we then pasted on to large grids to lay out the paper.
Photos were “real” in those days and I spent hours in the darkroom, developing film and making 8-1/2 by 11 prints. Because time was so precious on deadline, I’d “soup” my film, set the timer and head back to my desk while each step of the film processing ticked away, returning when the buzzer went off
Those grids, now complete with dot-patterned images of our photos, were placed on a large camera, generating a huge piece of film to be developed, the image of which was “burned” onto a printing plate, hung on the press in the proper position, completing production of stories and photos for the reader.
Except for the actual operation of the printing press, all that has changed. Photos are 100 percent digital with no chemistry and show you instantaneously if you did a good job or not. Desktop publishing replaced paper, computer tape and layout sheets. Pages, now designed completely on a single computer, are sent directly to the machine that makes the plates, again saving time. Color, in the beginning, was time consuming and expensive. Now, it’s quick and easy.
I compare those changes to how our customers consume news. Consumers now have hundreds of ways to get information. And you no longer have to wait for the 6:00 newscast or for the paper to be delivered. Alerts notify you immediately of breaking news. And if you’re out of town, you can read the stories on the website or even “turn pages” of an electronic edition. Electronic storage means you don’t have to save or clip a story to refer back to. Stories “live” on the web for years. Online readership for The Constitution is triple the number of papers we print daily.
Just as you may now order a car online, pre order your latte so you don’t have to wait when you arrive, purchase your groceries electronically and have them delivered to your door, the need remains, but the transaction and how you complete it has changed radically.
A 2022 report by Northwestern University says communities are losing newspapers at the rate of two per week nationally. But just as printing the physical copy of your newspaper has seen little change, neither has the end result. Readers still want credible, accurate and balanced information. They want to know why their taxes are going up, how officials are responding to a crisis and the good things their neighbors are doing to help others.
The need for quality news remains, and the need has never been greater. With the addition of all the ways you can get your news, there’s been an exponential increase in horrible options. Many “click bait” stories twist information to suck you in. Others will blatantly lie to further a particular agenda.
Thanks for being part of the “need” and letting us fill it for you.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com