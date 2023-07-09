A friend reminded me of the changes we’ve seen in the newspaper business in our careers. I started typing my stories on paper, which was handed to another typist who rekeyed the text into a machine that produced a computer punch tape. That tape was fed into a phototypesetting machine which produced columns of copy we then pasted on to large grids to lay out the paper.

Photos were “real” in those days and I spent hours in the darkroom, developing film and making 8-1/2 by 11 prints. Because time was so precious on deadline, I’d “soup” my film, set the timer and head back to my desk while each step of the film processing ticked away, returning when the buzzer went off