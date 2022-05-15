How would you feel if you knew someone didn’t want you to vote? If their hope is you’d just stay home and not get involved?
A great deal has been made about what constitutes fair and legal voting. Those who believe the previous election was stolen have made concerted efforts to tighten up the rules. Individuals who believe otherwise insist changes to voting rules are nothing more than an effort to disenfranchise individuals (largely minorities and lower income groups) and keep them from the polls.
What’s slipped by almost unnoticed is that numerous campaigns made a significant shift in strategy decades ago. It’s kind of a dirty little secret no one wants to admit to: They really don’t want you to vote. Well, unless you agree with them.
The good news is nearly two-thirds of eligible voters cast ballots in the 2020 election. The bad news is it was only two-thirds.
For as long as I can remember, we’ve touted newspaper readers as intelligent, active and engaged in the electoral process. A recent study we did of Constitution readers says that still holds true.
Our readers not only vote, they’re the type to call elected officials and take an active role in issues of the day. Ninety-four percent voted in the last state or national election. Seventy-five percent said they vote nearly every time in local, school and county elections. Fifty-two percent said they “often” contact elected officials, candidates or the media to express their opinions, 60 percent said others turn to them for their opinions and 70 percent said they share their opinions and 87 percent believe they have a responsibility to help shape the future of the community.
It’s never been a secret, if you work inside these walls, that our readers have opinions and no reservations about sharing them. And I’ll take that a hundred times over a passive, don’t-give-a-darn-about-anything neighbor.
Unfortunately, campaigns changed. I first encountered it in the mid-90s when a school superintendent I had a great deal of respect for said they didn’t want supporters to buy ads supporting an upcoming bond election. Their strategy, he told me, was to target individuals who had a history of supporting school bonds, encouraging them to the polls, while keeping the issue off the radar of the opposition, hoping they’d forget about the election and not vote.
There’s something decidedly un-American about that, it seems to me. Make your case to the voters, and let ‘em decide. If you lose, maybe the issue wasn’t as important as you thought, or you failed to make your case.
Yet that’s where we’ve landed. Campaign strategists may cringe at a large voter turnout, unless they can be sure it’s a large turnout of the right people.
Oklahoma has a primary June 28. Make sure you’re registered, know the rules. And vote.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.