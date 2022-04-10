My daughter reminded me a few weeks ago she still remembered my pager number when that was a thing. It got me thinking about technology that was once “cutting edge” now filling the trash bin of history.
Those with more “experience” than I have will surpass the technological change I’ve witnessed. It’s staggering when you stop to think about it.
I don’t remember not having a TV in the house, but my parents did. I’ve gone from black and white sets with rabbit ears to color flat screens that can connect wirelessly to a signal from a nearby router. Antennas, and even cable, are now optional.
Those first sets could actually be repaired by the user, if you were brave enough. Pop off the back, look for a tube with a blackened interior and take to a store to have it tested. You could buy the replacement and install it yourself if you were so inclined.
My first cell phone was the size of a small briefcase and sat on the transmission hump of the car. Calls were $3-$4 per minute, as I recall. It was a work phone and I think I used it twice in three years, me being too tight to use it freely and knowing I’d soon be near a phone I could use. Now, it’s unlimited calls to any part of the country.
I wonder if anyone pays for long distance calls any more. Calling Grandma on Mother’s Day required coordination to 1) make sure she’d be home; and 2) a bit of a script to make sure you could pay the bill at the end of the month. In our case, this was before answering machines even, and we had to worry about her party line.
Music has evolved from LPs to 8-track to cassettes to CDs to digital files and we’ve boomeranged back to where LPs are cool again.
Pagers were a critical accoutrement of almost any business person for a few years. I can’t remember the last time I saw one being carried.
Dial-up modems required a separate land line and heaven forbid if one of the kids picked up the phone while you were online. When they hung up, you were disconnected and had to start over, enduring what seemed to be a time consuming process. Now it’s just archaic.
I had an employee talk me through the installation of my first home WiFi network. What seemed like witchcraft at the time was pretty simple, he told me. He was right. I think I still have a couple of those modems in the attic and wonder how long it will be before I can make myself throw them away.
Twenty years ago, smartphones didn’t exist. Now, toddlers operate these smart devices better than their grandparents. One daughter complained they had to put a passcode on the device because the 4-year-old had learned how to order movies.
The first personal computers arrived about 45 years ago. As recently as five years ago, two-thirds of Americans owned one. And for many, they sit collecting dust as we do everything on a handheld device. I think I have a no-longer used tablet and two laptops taking up closet space somewhere.
I recall the day when my dad would teach me the basics of car repair. Now you need a diagnostic computer. Then the car will tell YOU what’s wrong.
In 1965, an employee of Fairchild Semiconductor looked at trends related to integrated circuits and predicted the number of computing elements on a chip was doubling every 18 to 24 months. Dubbed “Moore’s Law” after its founder Gordon Moore, who later helped found Intel, his projection has pretty well held true for the past half century. The “exponential doubling” he hypothesized seems to match the technological evolution we’ve seen. A 2019 article in “Real Clear Science” surmised the iPhone of that era (there have probably been two more since then), had about 100,000 times the processing power of the Apollo guidance computer.
It all leaves me with a sense of awe and wonderment. And I’m OK with it. Because if I wasn’t, I’d just feel really old.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.