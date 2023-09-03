I just stood there. Stunned. Staring in silent amazement at an image that filled every part of my periphery.

I was at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum doing a grad school PR project on the venue as part of an assignment and it was the first time I’d seen the “End of the Trail” in person, an iconic sculpture by James Earl Fraser. I’d seen the sculpture numerous times in bronze, generally as photos of smaller renditions fit for a bookshelf or desk.

Tags

Recommended for you