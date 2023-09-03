I just stood there. Stunned. Staring in silent amazement at an image that filled every part of my periphery.
I was at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum doing a grad school PR project on the venue as part of an assignment and it was the first time I’d seen the “End of the Trail” in person, an iconic sculpture by James Earl Fraser. I’d seen the sculpture numerous times in bronze, generally as photos of smaller renditions fit for a bookshelf or desk.
Originally created in 1894, the striking one in Oklahoma City is a brilliant white and was created in plaster for the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition. At two-and-a-half times life size, it’s a mammoth piece. After the exposition, it was tossed in a scrap heap before a local Forestry Board in Tulare County, CA purchased and salvaged it in 1919. When a proposal was made to move it to Oklahoma City, a half century of outdoor display had taken its toll and the piece was in poor condition. One report says six layers of paint had to be removed and cracks and erosion of the original had to be repaired.
On that sunny day when I first encountered the sculpture, the immense size and blinding white plaster only added to what I’d always thought of as a beautiful piece of art.
What I took away from it was how limited my view was. What I’d always considered a beautiful image was upended when I had the privilege of seeing the “original” in person.
It occurs to me that this kind of education doesn’t occur often enough these days. General knowledge of almost any subject has a level of public understanding only millimeters in depth. Pre-internet, I could have completed that class assignment by going to the local library and reading up on the “Cowboy Hall” as it was generally known. I was fortunate to live nearby and felt investing a few gallons of gas and an afternoon would give me an improved perspective. I had no idea how true that was.
The world wide web has opened a multitude of doors globally, allowing us access to knowledge as never before in human history. But computer screens and smartphones, while beneficial, are poor substitutes for the grand experience of seeing something for yourself. We just have to decide that it’s worth the trip. The reward can be immeasurable.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com