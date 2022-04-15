Is there anybody in the whole U.S. of A who can work on their income tax without sinking into a bad mood?
It’s not so much seeing in cold, black figures exactly how much you pay our Uncle. What really wipes the happy off your face is hunting down all those bits of information it takes to fulfill that Uncle’s insatiable demand for 100-proof tax returns.
Knowing that if you miss $1.30 here — or 58 bucks there, it will come back to haunt you, with penalties, years later, keeps your brow wrinkled, your eyes glassy and your hands trembling for the entire time it takes to muddle through the annual nightmare.
I never liked arithmetic. I can spell good — but spelling doesn’t count at tax-time. What counts are numbers — dull, gray, unimaginative, set-in-their-way numbers.
Take a word — it is open to interpretation. Take a number, any number, say the number 3 — and it will always be a 3. Unless you have added wrong and it should be a 4, which often happens to me.
I consider myself moderately well-organized, tax-wise. I have files going back to the first year I had to pay taxes — about the time of the Boston Tea Party. I have a current file — well, yow, it’s a big cardboard box — and elaborate records and a spreadsheet and earnestly clip out everything I read on what I should know about taxes.
So it only takes a couple weeks, working from morning till night, to get it all together to take to my tax preparer.
One year stands out in my memory. I’d started early —the last week in March. For five days, I did not smile. If my husband made the mistake of making a joke, I just stared at him grimly. If he smiled at me, I showed my teeth and growled. He took to sitting in another room.
I finally finished up at 1 a.m before my 1 p.m. appointment the next day with my tax preparer. I looked around the room through bloodshot eyes. My desk was layered with papers, a card table had disappeared under piles of papers. Stacks of files leaned sloppily on each other under the table. Miscellaneous mystery papers were loosely organized into forgotten categories all over the floor. Crumpled paper covered with numbers spilled out of the wastebasket. Inside my head, I was certain, it looked exactly the same.
I turned off the lights, went to bed and tried counting deductions until I fell asleep.
At 3 a.m., I got up and chewed a couple of Di-Gels. At 6:02 I was startled awake by a mockingbird who belted out a full song and three choruses from the holly bush outside my bedroom window.
Grumpily I opened my eyes and was surprised to see the first purple and pink signs of sunrise reflected off the hall mirror.
Birds sang. The sun came up. The taxes were done.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.