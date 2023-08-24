There’s a lot of talk among House Republicans about impeaching President Joe Biden. But GOP members disagree on whether there is enough evidence to go forward. On one hand, Republican investigators have made enormous progress in the past few weeks. The testimony of former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer demolished Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t talk to his son about Hunter’s shady foreign business deals. GOP lawmakers are also finding increasing evidence that foreign money flowed to multiple members of the Biden family close to Joe Biden himself.

“We have caught Joe Biden in so many lies,” House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer told Fox News recently. “I can’t even count the number of lies now. So we have put together a case that I think would stand up in any court of law in America.”