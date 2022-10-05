For years, I thought the greatest gift we could give someone was to hear them. After teaching a communication class to medical providers working with patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, my perspective changed.
For more than 12 years, I was a primary caregiver to my maternal grandfather who had Alzheimer’s. My parents and I knew almost nothing about the disease, and had little to no support. My daughter had just been born when we received the diagnosis. Somehow, I built a career, raised my daughter, and earned two master’s degrees, all while helping to care for my grandfather. These years were among the hardest, most exhausting years of my life. Yet, looking back, they were among the most valuable years.
I learned more lessons from my grandfather in those years, then in all the years prior. Grandpa and I had always been close. My paternal grandfather died when I was 4 years old. I have a few memories of him, I know we were close and he loved me very much. My dad’s family lived across the street from my mom’s family. When my cousins could not understand why grandpa was my grandfather and not theirs, grandpa sat them down and told them he was everyone’s grandfather. I have countless memories of him helping my cousins and aunts, or when he got ill, my paternal grandmother pretending she could not read English so that Grandpa felt useful.
Yet these lessons were nothing compared to what he taught me in his final years. Learning to care for grandpa made me learn to find out-of-the box solutions. To look past what he was saying to what he truly meant. I learned to not just see and hear grandpa, but to understand him. And that was when I learned the most important lesson. When we hear someone, we are giving them a gift. When we see someone, and acknowledge their presence, we are giving them a great gift. But the greatest gift we can give to anyone is to understand what they mean and truly need.
In order to do this, we must get out of our comfort zone, forget what we want and need, and give the other person 100 percent of our attention. This can mean learning to see things from a different perspective, to understand where they are coming from, whether you agree with them or not. And then use this information to give them what they truly need is by far the greatest gift we can give to anyone.
In the chaos of the world, amongst the hurt, turmoil, and hate that we live in, imagine what would happen if we strove to understand others, and when possible, give them what they need. The number of misunderstandings, the differences would slowly start to decrease. When we hear, see, strive to understand, and meet others needs, we realize how similar we all truly are. We love to tell ourselves that others don’t understand us or that it is OK to treat someone differently, because we don’t understand them. This lack of understanding allows us to widen the gap, to continue to perpetuate feelings of hate, when in reality, we are all very similar and have similar needs.
This week I would like to challenge you to stop and truly listen to someone, to hear them, and strive to meet a need.