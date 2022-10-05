For years, I thought the greatest gift we could give someone was to hear them. After teaching a communication class to medical providers working with patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, my perspective changed.

For more than 12 years, I was a primary caregiver to my maternal grandfather who had Alzheimer’s. My parents and I knew almost nothing about the disease, and had little to no support. My daughter had just been born when we received the diagnosis. Somehow, I built a career, raised my daughter, and earned two master’s degrees, all while helping to care for my grandfather. These years were among the hardest, most exhausting years of my life. Yet, looking back, they were among the most valuable years.