As I sit in DFW Airport waiting for the last flight to Lawton-Fort Sill to board, it gives me some time to reflect on our time away, and it occurred to me that some of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had were when my husband and I were traveling. Travel is one of the most enriching experiences that a person can have. It provides an opportunity to explore new cultures, meet people from different walks of life, and see the world from a different perspective.
Travel exposes us to new cultures and ways of living. When we travel, we are thrust into unfamiliar environments and forced to adapt to new ways of doing things. This can be uncomfortable sometimes, but it also provides an opportunity to learn about different cultures and ways of life. We may encounter different customs, languages and beliefs that challenge our preconceptions and broaden our horizons. By immersing ourselves in a different culture, we gain an appreciation for the diversity of human experience and the many ways people worldwide live their lives.
Travel allows us to meet people from different backgrounds and perspectives. When we travel, we are often surrounded by people from different countries, people who speak different languages, and who have different life experiences. This can be an incredibly enriching experience as we learn from the people we meet and gain new perspectives. We may also encounter individuals who have had vastly different life experiences than our own, which can help us understand and empathize with people from different walks of life.
Travel can provide a sense of perspective on our own lives. When we travel, we have an opportunity to step outside of our day-to-day routines and responsibilities. This can be a liberating experience as we gain a new perspective on our lives and priorities. We may realize that the things we thought were important are pretty trivial, or we may gain a newfound appreciation for the things that truly matter. Travel can also help us see our culture and society differently and appreciate its strengths and weaknesses.
Travel can inspire us to make positive changes in our own lives. When we travel, we encounter new ideas, experiences, and ways of doing things that challenge our assumptions and inspire us to make positive life changes. As a result, we may come away from our travels with a new sense of purpose or a renewed commitment to living our lives in a certain way. Travel can also spark creativity and innovation, as we are exposed to new ideas and ways of thinking that can help us to solve problems and approach challenges in new and innovative ways.
Travel is an incredibly enriching experience that can profoundly expand our awareness and perspective on life. By exposing us to new cultures, people, and experiences, travel can challenge our assumptions, broaden our horizons, and inspire us to make positive changes in our own lives. Whether traveling to a new country or simply exploring a new part of your city, travel can be a transformative experience that can help you see the world in a new light. So, the next time you have the opportunity to travel, seize it with both hands and embrace all that this incredible experience has to offer.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.