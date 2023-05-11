As I sit in DFW Airport waiting for the last flight to Lawton-Fort Sill to board, it gives me some time to reflect on our time away, and it occurred to me that some of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had were when my husband and I were traveling. Travel is one of the most enriching experiences that a person can have. It provides an opportunity to explore new cultures, meet people from different walks of life, and see the world from a different perspective.

Travel exposes us to new cultures and ways of living. When we travel, we are thrust into unfamiliar environments and forced to adapt to new ways of doing things. This can be uncomfortable sometimes, but it also provides an opportunity to learn about different cultures and ways of life. We may encounter different customs, languages and beliefs that challenge our preconceptions and broaden our horizons. By immersing ourselves in a different culture, we gain an appreciation for the diversity of human experience and the many ways people worldwide live their lives.

