It is almost impossible to place a value on the many partnerships Great Plains Technology Center has developed over its 50-year history. When I shared a list of partnerships in a recent leadership team meeting, the names of companies, agencies and organizations grew exponentially. Just about everything we do involves the support and collaboration of community partners who play a pivotal role in our success. I’d like to share a few examples.
Unlike many educational institutions, our most unique partnerships are with our training partners in area industries. We have conducted customized training programs in plants or on our campuses for many years to provide employees with the specific skills they need to have a highly productive, skilled and safe workforce. Some larger and longstanding training partnerships include Goodyear, Republic Paper, Silverline, Bar-S and Henniges Automotive.
We also partner with area companies to conduct corporate training for small businesses, support agri-business, help companies with government contracting, and provide support for entrepreneurs and new companies through the Business Development Center.
In addition, every full-time program on our campuses in Lawton and Frederick have an advisory committee that our instructors consult with regarding industry and workforce needs. The committees meet at least twice a year to provide invaluable input on our curriculum and equipment. In fact, the all school advisory committee meeting was held just this past week, with over 300 people in attendance.
The partnership we have developed with Fort Sill is a vitally important one, and richly benefits everyone involved. In addition to providing training and education on an as-needed basis, we are actively involved in the Fort Sill “Frontier Teams” program and our partner is the 95th Adjutant General Battalion of the 434/FA Brigade led by Lt. Col. Adia Terry and Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha Thomas. The 95th AG is the starting point for in-processing soldiers and teaches them the basic skills of soldiering. I have heard it said, “Soldiering Starts Here!”
Another partnership people may not be aware of is our E911 facility, developed in conjunction with the City of Lawton Fire and Police Departments and Comanche County Emergency Management. The building actually houses Comanche County Emergency Management. Volunteer firefighters are able to train at no cost on our campus as well. Great Plains Tech also partners with the Department of Public Safety to offer Motorcycle Safety Training in conjunction with the Department of Public Safety.
Our partner school districts in Comanche, Tillman and Kiowa counties provide students for our daytime programs. Students from each of the district high schools are given the opportunity to attend classes at Great Plains Tech half-days during their junior and senior years. We work closely with the partner school superintendents, principals, counselors and transportation officials to assure that students have a great experience and graduate career and/or college ready.
Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center is another great example of collaboration between the school district, Cameron University and Great Plains Tech. The three entities have teamed up to provide AP courses, advanced electives, pre-engineering, robotics, media production and art, among other specialized programs. We also collaborate with Cameron to offer radiologic technician and respiratory therapy programs at the college.
Great Plains Tech is part of a statewide system of 29 technology center districts. We coordinate and plan with our peers on a regular basis. We also partner to offer specialized training programs with other technology centers in southwestern Oklahoma. By collaborating with Caddo Kiowa Technology Center, we are able to offer CDL truck driver training and child care.
Partnerships, in essence, are behind every successful program and initiative Great Plains Tech has developed over the years. I believe that our community will continue to benefit from these partnerships and the new ones that will emerge in coming years.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center.