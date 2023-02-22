For the past 10 years, I have been focused on my health. My obsession with my health started a few years before, but once I graduated from graduate school, armed with the information needed to potentially prevent chronic diseases through lifestyle changes, I became obsessed.

Several chronic diseases run rampant in my family, on both sides. I feel like a walking timebomb, it is only a matter of time before one catches me. I already have a fair amount of health struggles, and if I was completely honest, I don’t want any more. And so, freshly graduated, armed with knowledge, and knowing what my health goals were, I embarked on a journey to rewrite my health.

