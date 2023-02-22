Windy with showers and thunderstorms this morning. Then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. High near 75F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
For the past 10 years, I have been focused on my health. My obsession with my health started a few years before, but once I graduated from graduate school, armed with the information needed to potentially prevent chronic diseases through lifestyle changes, I became obsessed.
Several chronic diseases run rampant in my family, on both sides. I feel like a walking timebomb, it is only a matter of time before one catches me. I already have a fair amount of health struggles, and if I was completely honest, I don’t want any more. And so, freshly graduated, armed with knowledge, and knowing what my health goals were, I embarked on a journey to rewrite my health.
Several seasons later, stressful moments, and moments when taking care of myself was not an option, I have once again embarked on a season focused on my health. I always forget how much I love learning about health and how our bodies work. I thought I was a data nerd, but maybe, just maybe, I am a science nerd. As I have jumped into this season, I have been reminded of a lot and learned a lot.
Something I have always known, but forgotten the true value of is movement. Simply moving my body throughout the day. Sitting for long periods of time has been shown to be detrimental to our overall health. Especially our mental health. Did you know that one of the easiest ways to shift our mindset, to see and focus on positivity is to add movement to our days? Truly.
When we think of movement, we think of working out. Perhaps even long gym sessions. And while some of us love long workouts, just adding 5 minutes of movement at various times throughout your day has been shown to greatly improve our overall minds, perspective, and improve our health.
Fortunately I have ADHD and move a lot. There are still several days I need to increase my movement, especially because the work I do is sedentary. I have found a few creative ways to add movement. When I am on phone calls, I pace. Rather than carrying everything to my room in one trip, I make several trips. If I am at the stove cooking, I add squats. And while working on school work, I will often stand. These may seem like simple additions, or even silly ways to increase my movement, but I promise you, it will work. Everytime.
I would like to challenge you to start adding 5-minutes of movement to your days. When this becomes a habit, increase to 10-minutes. Slowly, over time, add more and more time dedicated to movement. Find ways to add movement to meetings or get your office mates to walk with you. No matter what you do, add movement in and watch the positive effects take hold.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.