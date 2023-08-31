I am excited to share that I have recently taken up a new hobby! With all of the life transitions of the past year, I felt it was time to expand my horizons, to change up my hobbies, and in the process hopefully learn more about myself.

I have written extensively about my hobbies. I love fun in the sun, working out, and being active. This summer has not disappointed. I spend hours outside everyday with my dogs, frequent the pool three to four times a week. And have explored new workout routines. Yet, I found myself with downtime in the evenings and wanted to try some new things.

Tags

Recommended for you