I am excited to share that I have recently taken up a new hobby! With all of the life transitions of the past year, I felt it was time to expand my horizons, to change up my hobbies, and in the process hopefully learn more about myself.
I have written extensively about my hobbies. I love fun in the sun, working out, and being active. This summer has not disappointed. I spend hours outside everyday with my dogs, frequent the pool three to four times a week. And have explored new workout routines. Yet, I found myself with downtime in the evenings and wanted to try some new things.
Hobbies are a great way to explore our passions, express ourselves, and do things that are different from our daily routines and work. For me, hobbies are the seasoning to life, a way to live in technicolor. It’s also a great way to meet new people.
At the beginning of this journey, I wasn’t really sure what hobbies I wanted to try. I love art, cooking, anything that allows me to be creative. I have dived back into my cooking and am working on several new recipes. The joy I feel revealing new dishes to family and friends brings me more joy than I ever dreamed it could. The ability to be creative, create something new, and share it with those I love is more fulfilling than thought.
But these are older hobbies, hobbies I have practiced before. I have started crocheting again, learning new stitches and patterns, and dove into reading. Thank goodness for libraries or my late night indulgences of curling up with a great book would have left me broke.
Yet, I still wanted to try a new hobby to expand my wings. And then one day, without saying anything, B brought home a plant. It was sad looking. Apparently, it had not endured the process of shipping well. I looked at the poor battered leaves and felt something stir. I had never been successful with plants before. But somewhere, deep inside, I knew I had what this small plant needed. And so my new hobby started, gardening. Fast forward four months and my apartment is filled with over 40 plants. I have no idea what I am doing, no idea what the name of any of the plants are. Rather, I focus on the important things: daily water, access to sunlight, and positive words.
For years I have joked that we humans are houseplants. Give us water, food, sunlight, positive words and we thrive. It appears this theory applies to plants as well. Every few weeks, when the store where B works receives a new shipment of plants, she brings home a few of the smaller, unhealthy plants. Together we set to work, we give them new soil, a bigger pot, water, and then we shower them with kind words. More often than not, they start to thrive within minutes. Just a few days ago, the newest edition, root bound, and stuffed into a pot, rose and stretched its beautiful branches in front of us as we watered her and told her she was safe and loved. The moment was magical.
As this summer winds to an end, look for a fall hobby, something to fill the fall and evening winters. Be daring, try something you have never done and always wanted to try. I promise you will love the experience.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.