I probably think too much. My mother was a “stop and smell the roses” type of person and that’s a trait that was never fully developed in me, I’m afraid. I’ve generally got a list of things drawing my attention and it can be challenging to get my attention diverted from the subconscious agenda I create for myself.
My wife will sometimes ask what I’m thinking about (she must be really bored) and often I can rattle off two, three or even four things bouncing around my head.
While driving, I may be trying to recall the performer of the song on the radio, calculating my arrival time at the location and will I have any additional time before or after my planned event that I’ll need to fill (I deplore sitting and waiting, but that’s a topic for another day), anticipating the actions of three or four drivers in my periphery, as well as the next upcoming deadline on a work project and how I’m progressing.
While some might consider that obsessive and “a bit much”, I’m equally befuddled by people who meander through the day with a seeming lack of plan or direction. In the aforementioned driving scenario, I’m actively planning so I won’t get stuck behind a line of lookie loos (some I’m convinced are on their phones, driving with their knees), who’ll cause me to arrive significantly later than anticipated.
It may be some form of mental disability and I’m sure there’s a U.S. funded study of others like me, but I plan and actively alter my routes, lane changes and speed depending on construction cones, whether I believe that driver three cars ahead is going to turn left and block traffic, and minimizing the number of left turns I have to make. Is that crazy? It seems a little bit crazy.
The same issues apply when I go into a store. For my wife, shopping is an activity. For me, it’s a task to be accomplished. I have a general idea of what I want, where it is and the goal is to enter, accomplish the mission and exit in the most efficient way possible. When shopping with my wife, she’s come to recognize “the look” that indicates my tolerance is running on the reserve allocation and it’s time to move on.
Itinerant shoppers, meandering from one side of the aisle to another are as frustrating as a driver who can’t pick a lane. I have yet to yell “make a hole” in the middle of the store, but I fear the day is coming.
I’ll accept whatever criticism comes my way. And quite honestly, it can be mentally exhausting. But after a forced disconnect for most of the week just past, I find myself recharged, ready to get back at it.
But maybe, just maybe, I can incorporate a little bit more of mom’s smell the roses thing.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.