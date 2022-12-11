I probably think too much. My mother was a “stop and smell the roses” type of person and that’s a trait that was never fully developed in me, I’m afraid. I’ve generally got a list of things drawing my attention and it can be challenging to get my attention diverted from the subconscious agenda I create for myself.

My wife will sometimes ask what I’m thinking about (she must be really bored) and often I can rattle off two, three or even four things bouncing around my head.