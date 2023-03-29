When was the last time you thought about your support system? When was the last time you asked yourself if there were holes in your system, someone who was missing? I found myself thinking about my support system this past weekend.
Whenever it is time for me to review something or time to start thinking about something, I like to start at the beginning. For me, this is what the meaning of the topic is. I define a support system as the group of people who are there for me when I am in need, cheer me on in my wins, push me when I want to quit, never allow me to stay down, and have already achieved what I am working towards. You see, for me, my support system should inspire me, motivate me, even challenge me.
A few weeks ago, I was pretty sick. Sick enough that I didn’t want to leave the house. And of course, as fate would have it, my daughter was scheduled to work those days. As I trudged through the days, I thought about my support system. I really needed help with basic things in the house, but realized I did not have anyone I could call. This is for a lot of reasons. Mainly because I am starting my life over, but also because I have not surrounded myself with people I knew I could count on in an emergency.
Yes, I have friends who will drop everything and come to help. But those friends also have families and responsibilities. I have people who cheer me on and motivate me. Yet we are all struggling. We are all working towards our goals and are in the middle of our journeys. We support each other as much as we can. And, in my opinion, do a great job. I am lacking people who have achieved what I am working towards. Writers who are best sellers, entrepreneurs who have made their dreams come true. People who can come over just to walk my dogs on the days I am sick.
I love my support system and know I would not be where I am without them. They have held my hand through the dark times, helped me achieve my dreams, and always cheered me on. I love each one of them. I am grateful for them. Yet in our group, we all need a mentor, someone to look up to, someone to help guide us. Someone who has been where we are and knows that we will make it.
If you have a support system, you are lucky. Thank each one of them. Then ask yourself if you have a mentor, someone who has been where you are and is where you want to be. Then start looking. Recruit people to your support system. Don’t be afraid to ask someone to mentor you.
The future’s looking bright. But there are still a few hurdles we each need to overcome. Spend a few moments investing in your support system.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.