When was the last time you thought about your support system? When was the last time you asked yourself if there were holes in your system, someone who was missing? I found myself thinking about my support system this past weekend.

Whenever it is time for me to review something or time to start thinking about something, I like to start at the beginning. For me, this is what the meaning of the topic is. I define a support system as the group of people who are there for me when I am in need, cheer me on in my wins, push me when I want to quit, never allow me to stay down, and have already achieved what I am working towards. You see, for me, my support system should inspire me, motivate me, even challenge me.

