Nothing unites a subgroup like vague outrage and imagined slights. And elected officials try to heighten our sense of division toward their own ends. Or so it seems.
I regularly receive communications from the various members of the Oklahoma State Senate outlining all the things going on in Oklahoma City at 23rd and Lincoln (50 separate emails since March 24). I’m sure their hope is they’ll find their way into the newspaper. As you might expect, they’re highly partisan, never speak to both sides of an issue, and are rarely worth reading beyond the headline and the first sentence or two.
I never noticed until last week that even their format is partisan. The headers on each email are colored red or blue, depending on the party of the member who sent them, and I have to wonder why it’s necessary. The whole red and blue thing has become a Mason-Dixon line of sorts. If you know someone’s political color, you want to assume you have found either a comrade-in-arms or one of those mindless, soulless “others” who aren’t worth your time.
It’s simple and it’s easy. It requires no thoughtful evaluation. So, officials find it a useful tactic to amp up their base.
The other is vague information, using all the right words to amplify the threat du jour. With most partisan communications, the goal is to fire up the base, but you’d hope there’d be at least a bit of actionable information included. I was particularly struck with how one recent message was crafted. I’ve substituted the topic with my italics. You can substitute your own issue and see how little it offers. Except for the edits noted, this is the entire release issued by one state senator
“This piece of legislation was explained as to helping this big issue, specifically dealing with a smaller subset issue.
“I was personally interested in this legislation because I … utilize this often and assist others in completing ... For the last 10 years, I’ve requested an (sic) participated in this duty and have had no problems in any way, shape or form in completing this task.
“However, I was struck by this new piece of legislation because it seems to make the … process so much more complicated. The process this bill will create made me a bit concerned, and I can only imagine trying to describe the statutory changes to senior members at church. It’s truly hard to believe these changes would not hinder the ability to perform this task.
“There were no large or small-scale problems in our state … so my only conclusion is this is part of the ‘psychological warfare’ to suppress our rights. As a state, we rate among the worse in the areas related to this issue. Why are we continuing to make the performance of our constitutional rights and obligations more difficult?
“This is … suppression at its finest.”
The topic is an important one. But if you want me to help battle the threat, you at least need to tell me what the threat is. Without using Google to search the original text, I’ll be stunned if anyone could tell me what the issue was and what changes were so threatening and why?
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.