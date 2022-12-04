You might surmise I’m a fan of freedom of speech. Enshrined as one of the basic rights in the First Amendment to the Constitution, it’s one of those things Americans hold dear as something distinguishing us from many nations around the world.
Unfortunately, I think many have a misconception of what freedom of speech really means.
The amendment, as written, isn’t really as much a protected act for citizens as it is a prohibited act of the government. “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech ...” Those focused on the last three words of my edited version have co-opted it to mean “I can say whatever I want, whenever and however I want.”
In today’s politically charged arena, in which most every individual has access to the same platform, the pendulum swings wildly amongst citizens about just how that freedom should be extended. If I were to announce seat belts were actually a hindrance to safety and caused an increase in traffic deaths, do I have the right to say it? If I have that right, is it “right”? Can I force “publication” of my opinion on a platform, even if I have no reliable proof?
Elon Musk has recently leaned on the openness side of the equation, returning many banned from Twitter to active status and the company announced this week it would no longer enforce its COVID misinformation policy, which restricted users from posting erroneous information it deemed as inaccurate. You either applauded his action as one supporting freedom of speech, or saw him as irresponsible for allowing the spread of what is widely deemed false. (Or you may have yawned because you don’t really care about rich boys and their toys.)
The challenge we face is that the First Amendment was written when knowledge was shared via newspapers, pamphlets and the town square, in hundreds of communities across the then-smaller United States. Now, at least in terms of the digital age, there are really only three “town square” organizations that dominate the landscape. Alphabet (Google, YouTube) Meta (ne’e Facebook), and Twitter. And if the “Musk-verse” definition holds sway, the digital landscape becomes even more like the Wild West, where there are no laws, or the “law” is established by the biggest, baddest people on site.
If you expect the government to step in, that may be as clear a violation of the true meaning of the First Amendment as we’ve seen.
In my mind, no one except the market can control the outcome. It’s been reported more than a million users have departed Twitter since Musk took over. He may say those were the fake accounts he railed against before his purchase. But when users see a product as no longer usefully aligned with their views, I suspect the market will take care of things.
When users walk away, that’s another example of free speech.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.