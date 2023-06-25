Last week’s column about my father’s purchasing and borderline-hoarding habits prompted an interesting response from a reader named Don:
“In my opinion, the effects of the Depression are alive and well in so many homes today, regardless of ethnicity, because it had the common denominators of poverty and scarcity that leveled all playing fields and went to the very core of family existence.Those principles of hard work, economic discipline and personal sacrifice that you described as being passed along by our fathers have lasted all of our lives. These habits persist despite most of us – unlike our fathers – having achieved relative comfort and security as we have grown older. It would be an interesting study to determine how that event (The Depression) is shaping behavior nearly 100 years after its occurrence.”
Indeed, it would. However, that thought also got me thinking about the recent pandemic and how that event will shape future generations.
COVID hit the reset button on huge chunks of our economy, exposing shortcomings like our overseas reliance on too many things, including microchips. The closure of businesses, the accelerated shift to online shopping and food delivery, and the months-long supply chain disruptions that derailed everything from automobile manufacturing to the skyrocketing cost to build virtually anything. Any educator will tell you the effect of virtual school still impacts student progress and several studies claim the outcomes are being seen in the classroom and will be for some time to come.
However, I see one significant difference between the impacts of Depression versus COVID. During the Depression, the government funded programs such as the Works Progress Administration was designed to get Americans working again. Across the nation, WPA projects are still in use, testament to the efforts of a lot of people who just wanted a job.
But during COVID, because we were afraid of infecting one another, the government paid people to stay home. That, to me, is nearly as damaging as the profound impact on schoolchildren. Most of the businesses you patronize have seen payroll costs spike as they try to navigate an increasingly competitive environment. And paying staff more isn’t necessarily bad. You just hope customers see the value and understand their prices will probably jump as a result.
Particularly in rural states like ours, people earned more through stimulus checks and extended unemployment than they could have made otherwise, even after it was OK to return to work. It appears to have had a corrosive effect on a portion of the American work ethic. Additionally, many now are only interested in a job if they can work from home.
An editor in an Oklahoma newspaper expressed her frustration after an interview with a reporter candidate who preferred remote work. I’m paraphrasing but the comment went something like this: “I don’t want you to think I don’t want to hang out with anybody. I have lots of friends. I just prefer not to deal with people I don’t know that much. And I would like to do all of my journalistic work via text or email. Oh, and have evenings and weekends off.”
That kind of fantasy world is an anathema to the world that forged the character of my dad and I, and I think we have yet to come close to determining its impact.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com