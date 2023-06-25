Last week’s column about my father’s purchasing and borderline-hoarding habits prompted an interesting response from a reader named Don:

“In my opinion, the effects of the Depression are alive and well in so many homes today, regardless of ethnicity, because it had the common denominators of poverty and scarcity that leveled all playing fields and went to the very core of family existence.Those principles of hard work, economic discipline and personal sacrifice that you described as being passed along by our fathers have lasted all of our lives. These habits persist despite most of us – unlike our fathers – having achieved relative comfort and security as we have grown older. It would be an interesting study to determine how that event (The Depression) is shaping behavior nearly 100 years after its occurrence.”