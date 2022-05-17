Arguably the most contentious political issue of modern politics is abortion. With the leak of a Supreme Court draft, opinion abortion also has become front page news. Assuming the leak is representative of the majority opinion the Court will be issuing, then Roe v. Wade (1973) is about to be overturned.
In this column I do not want to get into a debate over abortion ethics. I do not feel that is my place. Instead I wanted to explore two really interesting, and commonly misunderstood, facts about abortion politics. The hope is that by the end of this column both pro-choice and pro-life readers will be better informed about the issue.
Probably the most commonly misunderstood thing about abortion in the United States is what Roe being overturned would mean. A fair amount of my students’ default understanding is that abortion would become illegal in the U.S. That is not the case. Roe did rule that states could not pass laws that infringed upon a woman’s right to an abortion, but if it is about to be overturned then abortion becomes a state issue. A repeal of Roe means that states can make abortion illegal but they do not have to make abortion illegal.
What you are going to see in the United States is a patchwork of laws that vary significantly depending on where you happen to live. Oklahoma will ban abortion. New Mexico is not going to ban abortions. For Oklahomans what you are going to most likely see is that abortion access will vary significantly based upon income. Couples who opt for an abortion and can afford to spend a few days in Albuquerque will still have access. Couples who cannot afford that trip are going to be prevented from receiving an abortion.
Additionally, states that do make abortion illegal are going to have significant variance in terms of exceptions. Women with ectopic pregnancies might not receive different kinds of care depending on where they happen to live. Could the Supreme Court make abortion illegal? Theoretically but the leaked draft does not do that.
The other commonly misunderstood point about abortion is that most Americans actually agree with each other about it. You just need to dig a little deeper. If I do a poll and ask people nationwide to describe themselves as pro-choice or pro-life, I find a roughly 50-50 split. Let’s say I go further and ask people specific questions about abortion. Let’s say I ask, “Would it be OK to have an abortion in a particular circumstance?” What do I find then? I find broad consensus.
In the past few years Gallup has found significant majorities support abortion when the woman’s life is endangered (83 percent) and in the case of a pregnancy caused by rape or incest (77 percent). We also find significant opposition to abortion for any reason (77 percent oppose this in late term). Most Americans support 24-hour waiting periods (69 percent) and parental consent for minors (71 percent). Only 19 percent of Americans told Gallup they support totally making abortions illegal with only 32 percent saying abortions should be legal under any circumstances. Everyone else has a nuanced opinion. While the political parties’ positions have definitely become more polarized (Democratic politicians becoming more in favor and Republicans becoming more opposed) the average American citizen tells us that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare.”
If there is such a broad consensus, then how do we get a 50-50 split (49-47 according to Gallup) on whether we are pro-choice or pro-life? Well, those labels do not provide for nuance. Let’s say you are uncomfortable with abortion but you know ectopic pregnancy are non-viable and will kill the mother. Are you pro-choice or pro-life? For many voters the answer is complicated and it really reflects your own values and your own partisanship. A Democrat who says that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare” is more likely to identify as pro-choice. A Republican who says that they are generally opposed to abortion but a woman should not be required to bear her rapists’ child is more likely to identify as pro-life. This is despite the fact that those two people agree on 99 percent of abortion policies.
It is easy on a contentious social issue to see wedges between people. It is frankly easy to get angry and start assembling strawmen to demolish. So just do not do that. Instead, whatever your own opinion on this issue happens to be, remember that even if Roe is overturned, abortion is still going to be legal for a large portion of the American public and that despite the divisive rhetoric most Americans actually agree with one another. I find it comforting that even in an era of polarization we can find a general consensus opinion. We just have to dig a little bit under the surface to see it.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.