Ours is the most broadly affluent nation on earth. We are a leader in countless technological fields, a free society that attracts talent from all over the world and encourages collaboration and creativity that improves our quality of life and generates billions of dollars for businesses and investors. We are a monument to the promise of free market capitalism, and it is no accident that so many new inventions and industries — from the internet to the first powered airplane — were developed by Americans.
The free market, however, is hardly perfect, and so it should come as no surprise that we are also the society that best illustrates the dangers of capitalism. From our tendency towards materialism to our reckless disregard for the environment, we struggle with the implicit focus on individual gain that lies at the heart of our economic system. Business exist to make money, and consumers are expected to act in their self-interest. Period. It is a ruthlessly selfish approach to business affairs that, ironically, has produced more material comfort for ordinary people than any other economic system in history. Those gains have come at the expense of less fortunate peoples and the environment, but the system has also shown enormous resilience and a capacity for good that is truly astonishing.
The system is especially effective when focused by the government on collective action, on actions that benefit society rather than the individual and therefore would not normally be pursued by the private sector. Consider the example of extending electricity to rural areas in the 1930s. Building power lines to serve a small number of people in remote sections of the country made no economic sense. It would never have happened had the federal government not subsidized the activity as part of the New Deal in the 1930s.
And for much of our history that was the government’s key role — to bridge the gap between the need for projects that benefitted us all and the tendency of the private sector to focus only on profits. Federal government leadership, not to mention land grants, tax breaks, subsidies, or guaranteed profits — harnessed American industry to win World War II, got us to the moon in the 1960s, promoted the construction of nuclear reactors to generate electricity in the 1950s, accelerated the construction of an intercontinental railroad in the 1860s, and so on. The list of achievement is almost endless.
Unfortunately, our recent track record has been abysmal. We were the first nation to develop nuclear technology, but have closed more reactors than we have built over the last twenty years. We invented the skyscraper and the elevator, yet our largest cities are in the midst of a calamitous housing shortage. We pioneered the solar cell and the microchip, only to see manufacturing in those fields move to other countries. We have yet to embrace high speed rail, and though we built some of the first subway systems in the world our cost per mile is now so high that construction of new lines is difficult if not impossible. We have developed the most robust vaccines in the world, and yet we lead the developed world in vaccine refusal. We led the world in wind generated electricity generation as far back as 1986, then gradually gave up our leadership when the government stopped subsidizing the industry.
There is no simple explanation for why we abandoned leadership in so many fields. Some factors were economic. New technologies are often expensive and take time to refine. That was the case with solar panels. Some technologies need accompanying infrastructure (like telephones needed telephone poles and wires). Some followed the siren song of lower wages (like microchip production moving overseas), some suffered from Not In My Back Yard (NIMBY) syndrome, which is resistance to progress (like cell towers in your neighborhood) that would benefit everyone, while others were opposed by industry (oil companies do not like electric cars, for instance, and electric utilities often oppose alternate technologies for producing electricity), and so on. The fact that we are the most litigious society on earth makes things even worse.
But the larger lesson is that politics and leadership matter. Ronald Reagan started the backlash against government partnership with industry in the 1980s when he said government was the problem, not the solution, to our social ills. In the years since much of the GOP has become anti-education, anti-science, anti-establishment, and anti-expertise, while Democrats have largely become anti-progress. Liberals in many larger cities often oppose construction of almost anything on environmental grounds, which in turn contributes to our national housing shortage. And the laws they passed to regulate development, often to protect flora/fauna or poor neighborhoods, are used by others to prevent construction of wind farms, solar farms, and nuclear power plants that might in turn assist with reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.
And ironically, in spite of all of this, we just witnessed in Operation Warp Speed one of the greatest examples of government partnership with industry in our history. In response to the COVID pandemic the federal government invested in both traditional and mRNA vaccines, paid up front for clinical trials, placed vaccine orders worth billions in advance, supported the pharmaceutical industry with more money for factory space and equipment as their research continued, and allowed for emergency authorization to speed review by the FDA. The result was the production of life saving vaccines faster than ever before in human history and the saving of hundreds of thousands of lives. The operation involved both the Trump and Biden administrations and should be considered on par with the Apollo Program and the Manhattan Project, yet most Americans seem not to know much about it at all.
Congress appears to have taken at least some of those lessons to heart. It passed the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, and both provide billions to promote microchip, solar panel, and electric vehicle manufacturing in the U.S.
But we must do more. Imagine an Operation Warp Speed to fight cancer, climate change, or heart disease, or one dedicated to improving our public schools. What might we accomplish if we all pulled together?
Government leadership matters.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.