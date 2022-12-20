Ours is the most broadly affluent nation on earth. We are a leader in countless technological fields, a free society that attracts talent from all over the world and encourages collaboration and creativity that improves our quality of life and generates billions of dollars for businesses and investors. We are a monument to the promise of free market capitalism, and it is no accident that so many new inventions and industries — from the internet to the first powered airplane — were developed by Americans.

The free market, however, is hardly perfect, and so it should come as no surprise that we are also the society that best illustrates the dangers of capitalism. From our tendency towards materialism to our reckless disregard for the environment, we struggle with the implicit focus on individual gain that lies at the heart of our economic system. Business exist to make money, and consumers are expected to act in their self-interest. Period. It is a ruthlessly selfish approach to business affairs that, ironically, has produced more material comfort for ordinary people than any other economic system in history. Those gains have come at the expense of less fortunate peoples and the environment, but the system has also shown enormous resilience and a capacity for good that is truly astonishing.