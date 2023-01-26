Ever wonder what people did when Nature called, before the Sears catalogue had been printed? Well, they were inventive. And of course, how comfortable your “inventions” were depended on your status in life.
(A portion of the following can be found in the aether-sphere.) The Chinese were attributed with the first man-made paper circa 50 B.C. It was originally formed from bamboo products. Then someone decided to soak linen rags, beat them to a pulp, and turn the results into more sheets of paper. From that stellar start, in 1391, would come the first recordings of paper made for bathroom duty. But it was only made for the Emperor in sheets that measured 2 feet by 3 feet. The Bureau of Imperial Supplies is reported as having turned out 720,000 sheets annually.
Romans were a bit “prissier”. They used wool or sponges full of rosewater, tied to the end of a stick. But for the common people, even in the “civilized” world, it was “use what Nature provides, when she calls”. Those meant leaves, balls of hay, moss, or bark. In the Middle Ages, some “little houses” had a scraper stick left in a container, for your personal cleanliness. Vikings were known to use lambs wool, while Eskimos used moss or handfuls of snow. Cold, but “shell” we say, not as rough as Hawaiians who used a coconut’s hard hide. Royalty of course, fared much better, with lace and silk being immensely popular in France.
America was no further advanced than the old countries. We used corn husks, and leaves, then when they came along, newspapers, the aforementioned Sears catalogue, and the Farmers Almanac, all of which provided good “thinking time”, while you were outside in the little house.
The first “American” toilet tissue was produced in 1857 by Joseph Gayette, who marketed packets of 500 sheets for 50 cents. It contained aloe and was touted as a “therapeutic” paper for sore spots. His name was stamped on each and every sheet. Toilet paper on a roll appeared in 1890, when it was still an unmentionable Victorian topic. Even the famous Scott company that made it didn’t want their name associated with the “end” product. So, it was custom wrapped for individual retailers under other labels and names.
For a while, toilet paper was advertised as a medicinal product. It wasn’t until the 1930s that softness became a factor. In fact, it took until the third decade of the 20th century for toilet paper to finally be manufactured as “splinter free” – yikes! Credit for the innovation of softer toilet paper belongs to the Hoberg Paper Company of Wisconsin, which rolled out softer toilet paper in 1928 and used elegant, ladylike packaging to appeal to skittish Americans. Due to their “charming” packaging, the brand came to be known as Charmin, and it remains one of the most popular toilet paper brands on the market today.
In the 1940s U.S. Army, a “standard personal amount” of toilet paper was provided in your C and B-rations box along with food, cigarettes and matches. In the 1980s, your MRE (Meal Ready to Eat) provided food, toilet paper AND a small bottle of Tabasco Sauce. Long story short, the Tabasco Sauce got used more often than the toilet paper.
Feel refreshed?
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.