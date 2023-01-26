Ever wonder what people did when Nature called, before the Sears catalogue had been printed? Well, they were inventive. And of course, how comfortable your “inventions” were depended on your status in life.

(A portion of the following can be found in the aether-sphere.) The Chinese were attributed with the first man-made paper circa 50 B.C. It was originally formed from bamboo products. Then someone decided to soak linen rags, beat them to a pulp, and turn the results into more sheets of paper. From that stellar start, in 1391, would come the first recordings of paper made for bathroom duty. But it was only made for the Emperor in sheets that measured 2 feet by 3 feet. The Bureau of Imperial Supplies is reported as having turned out 720,000 sheets annually.