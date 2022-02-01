The last time the Ukrainian people suffered a conventional invasion was in 1941, when Adolf Hitler ordered the German Wehrmacht to attack the Soviet Union. Over the next four years millions were killed and most major Ukrainian cities were reduced to rubble. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, many of whom had resisted Communist oppression under Soviet rule prior to the war, answered the call to defend their homeland and played an integral role in the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany.
One of them was Lyudmila Pavlichenko (pictured above), who was one of approximately 2,000 women snipers in the Red Army during World War II. Among the 500 or so who survived the war, Pavlichenko became the most celebrated. She killed 309 German soldiers in less than a year of combat around Odessa and Sevastopol, toured the United States and Great Britain to encourage support for the Russian war effort, then returned home to train more snipers to fight the Fascist invaders.
Pavlichenko’s experience is worth remembering as Europe nears the precipice of another major war in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine once before, in 2014, seizing Crimea and supporting rebellion and a low-intensity conflict in the Donbas region, but it did so with unconventional means. Special Forces in unmarked uniforms and vehicles infiltrated areas dominated by majority Russian speaking peoples and spread disinformation and subversion that undermined local government forces before seizing control in a fait accompli.
What is different now
What Russian President Vladimar Putin is contemplating now is fundamentally different. He has amassed an army of more than 125,000 along the border with Ukraine and in neighboring Belarus that many Western military analysts believe will invade within the next few weeks. If that happens, Ukraine will almost certainly become the epicenter of the largest European conflict in more than 75 years and both the damage, and the casualties, will be catastrophic.
In Western countries the response has been unusually unified, with a bipartisan consensus in the United States Congress emerging that supports arms sales to Ukraine and a commitment to reinforcing North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries in eastern Europe. There has also been extraordinary cooperation among our allies. Denmark has sent F-16 fighters to Lithuania and a frigate to the Baltic Sea; the Netherlands has deployed F-35 jets to Bulgaria; Spain has sent a frigate to the Black Sea; Poland and Turkey have sold Ukraine advanced drones and other weapons; France has offered to send troops to Romania; Britain and the United States have sent lethal defensive weapons and experts in cyber-warfare to Ukraine; the U.S. has put 8,500 troops on alert to reinforce NATO if needed; and the European Union has extended $1.36 billion in aid to support the Ukraine government.
If an invasion occurs
If an invasion does occur, it will likely trigger severe economic sanctions against Russia. Western nations may cut off foreign lending, the sale of sovereign bonds, technologies for critical industries, and the assets of the corrupt kleptocrats in Russia who support Putin and hide their money in New York and London. Russian banks may also be sanctioned, effectively cutting the Russian economy off from trading with much of the world, and the impact on the Russian economy would be unprecedented. If the war drags on, and if sanctions were eventually extended to Russian oil and gas industries, the economic disruption would likely spread to Western Europe and the United States.
As for what the war might look like, the experts are in dispute. Putin might content himself with a small incursion, select missile or air strikes, a drive to connect Crimea with direct land access to Russia, an attack on Odessa, massive cyberattacks, or an attempt to install a pro-Russian leader at the head of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv. Or he might use the current crisis to pressure the U.S. into an agreement on some other issue, from conventional arms to nuclear weapons, and then declare a victory and go home.
While it is folly to attempt to read the mind of a tyrannical dictator, Putin appears to be driven by the realization that Ukraine is westernizing. After 30 years of independence following the end of the Cold War, the Ukrainian people are democratic and support greater trade and openness with the West. Putin fears a strong and independent Ukraine as a neighbor and is on record saying that the Ukrainian and Russian people are “one” and that the demise of the Soviet Union was the greatest disaster of the 20th Century. He likely seeks to recover as many former Soviet republics as he can, and to divide the NATO alliance in the process.
Whether the Russian army can completely conquer Ukraine is an open question. Ukraine has a population of more than 41 million and has the third largest military in Europe. Even with 150,000 men, Russia is unlikely to be able to seize the entire country or hold vast swaths of territory for an extended period if the Ukrainian people fight and are supported by the West. Moreover, Russia faces political instability at home that would be magnified if thousands of dead Russian soldiers were sent home to their loved ones, little appetite for war among the masses, an emerging economy riddled with corruption and overly dependent on energy that is vulnerable to Western sanctions, and an army that is capable but likely overrated. The Russians would almost certainly win the early stages of any conflict, but the longer the war lasted the worse their odds of success would become.
The United States and our NATO allies have declared they will not commit troops to a war in Ukraine, which is not a NATO member and, frankly, is not vital to U.S. interests. But free people fighting tyranny and invasion deserve every other kind of support we can give them. We must pray that war does not come. But if it does, and if Ukraine has a new generation of soldiers like Lyudmila Pavlichenko ready to fight for freedom against a dictator bent on destroying their culture and way of life, then we must do what we can to help. That is the lesson Pavlichenko’s generation learned at such great cost.
It is one we must not forget.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.