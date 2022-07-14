I passed my driver’s test, first try, in 1969. My football head coach, Ronnie Hartline, was also my Driver’s Education instructor. That might have had something to do with things.
First chance I had, I started bugging my folks about buying me a car of my own. I had taken my driver’s test in, I believe it was, a 1960 Cadillac Deville. I’m kinda fuzzy on the year, but it had four headlights, big fins, 10 acres of trunk sheet metal and 8 acres of hood sheet metal.
I wanted a big ol’ car like that, so I could ride around with the whole football team inside. I guess that’s what my parents were leery of, so I was told to get a job and they would help me with half the cost of a used car. Before “pre-owned vehicle” or “second-hand transportation”, there were used cars. In the early 70s, in SW Oklahoma, cars got pretty used, all right. Used and used and used. Long story short, I got a job and found myself a car. It was a 1962 Rambler station wagon. She had a six-cylinder engine, three on-the-column, four-doors, and it blew freezing cold AC. The front seats tilted all the way back too (I didn’t tell the Folks about that little feature until years later).
On my first “solo” outing, I headed right for Cache Road. To me, back then, Cache Road started at Fort Sill Boulevard/11th Street and pretty much ended around 82nd Street, or when you could spot the 82nd Twin Drive-In (tell your grandkids about the adventures of going to a drive-in movie). Again, I digress…The whole point of cruising Cache Road was to beat the other cars off the green light, then slam or your brakes at the next red light. Yes, yes, we now know that driving about 36 miles per hour will get you most of the green lights as you travel up this stretch of road. I made this solo run at two different times. The first run was Friday afternoon about 5 in the afternoon. I knew most folks were getting off work and the Soldiers at Sill just got out of their last formation. The scene was set to test my other theory about green light and red light racing sprints. The next run was the next day, Saturday about 6 in the morning. There was very little traffic and I made most of the green lights. It was a very cool, teenage experience.
Fast forward to this last weekend. Most drivers still barrel up and down Cache Road like it’s a sprint to the next traffic light. Way too many people drive faster than the speed limit and then try to zip thru a yellow light…sometimes even after it turns red. I would like to think my driving has gotten better over the years, maybe even safer? Though, I must admit, I still like to “stomp on it” every once in a while (something my Spousal Unit calls immature).
Please be careful out there. Use your turn signals, slow down or give yourself more time. There might be a new driver out there.
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.