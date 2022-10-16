There’s power in the softer side of life, I’ve found.
Even on vacation, we seemed tasked to go, go, go, attempting to cram as much “fun” into the allotted time off that you return more exhausted than when you left. I follow a couple of vacation threads on social media and am struck by the number of planners who lock down every spare moment of their trip, and then get stressed out when it doesn’t go according to plan.
We want to equate activity with development, noise with progress, volume with information and speed with improvement.
Yet we forget all those things far too often. Last week, I gravitated toward the opposite.
It started with just being sick on Monday. I don’t get sick often so when I do, it really takes me off my game. Perhaps it was my body telling me it’s time for a break. Trust me, it was no break, but it did force me to shut down. And in those moments when I was too wiped out to move, or even focus on a problem, I found some moments of clarity.
I have a newspaper colleague who will tell you there are days that she should not be in the office. Those times when the stresses have piled on to the point she can’t perform the way she knows is needed. She knows that her presence in those moments will not be beneficial to her team and would likely be a drain on their performance. She knows it’s best to be somewhere else, doing something else, trying to find that missing something that’s keeping her from being her best.
You’ve probably felt the same. So much to do. So little time to do it. No time to even think about a solution. The feeling that you just have to move faster, and push as hard as you’re being pushed. But you slip a little, make some mistakes, become more strident, more stressed and less effective than you know you should be. Then some higher power, karma or even your own conscience slams on the brakes. Everything stops. The noise dissipates. The action around you slows to a crawl.
That ability to slow down, at least for me, is something that must be nurtured, practiced and developed.
The wind carved the Rocky Mountains over a millenia, one day at a time. Over eons, the Colorado River sliced into the earth’s crust to create the Grand Canyon. And most any artist will tell you they find inspiration in silence and solitude.
There are hypnotic episodes of success to be found in those moments. We just have to stop and allow them to happen.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.