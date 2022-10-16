There’s power in the softer side of life, I’ve found.

Even on vacation, we seemed tasked to go, go, go, attempting to cram as much “fun” into the allotted time off that you return more exhausted than when you left. I follow a couple of vacation threads on social media and am struck by the number of planners who lock down every spare moment of their trip, and then get stressed out when it doesn’t go according to plan.