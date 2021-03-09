Last week some rather unusual parts of the federal government were in the news: the Parliamentarian of the United States Senate and Reconciliation. Neither of these are well known aspects of our government. They were neither sung about on “Schoolhouse Rock” or in “Hamilton”. At issue was an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. What happened and what do these offices do?
The Senate Parliamentarian is frequently referred to as the referee of the Senate. The office was established in 1935 and is held by a civil servant. The Senate of the United States has a bunch of Standing Rules that govern the debate and consideration of bills that come before it. These rules are complicated and arcane. Have you ever been in a meeting and become flustered and bewildered by Roberts’ Rules of Order? Take heart. Our elected officials must deal with the same kind of stuff. The Parliamentarian’s main job is to advise the Presiding Officer of the Senate on the correct way to respond to inquiries, motions, and bills that come from Senators. This position is nonpartisan. The current Senate Parliamentarian is Elizabeth MacDonough. She was appointed to that job in 2012. That means she has served through three Presidential Administrations and multiple transitions between parties in the majority in the United States Senate. She could theoretically be dismissed at any time by the current Senate Majority Leader (currently Charles Schumer), but he does not seem inclined to do so. Even President Biden’s statement on the removal of the minimum wage increase from the American Rescue Plan said that he was “disappointed” but that he “respects the parliamentarian’s decision.”
Reconciliation is a parliamentary procedure that the Senate uses to pass complicated pieces of legislation. While the reconciliation is difficult to summarize in a few sentences it basically breaks down like this: reconciliation bills are bills that deal with the Federal Budget (i.e. spending, revenue, and the federal debt limit). In order to qualify for reconciliation, the bill must deal with those areas and they must also meet certain requirements as described by the “Byrd Rule” which makes certain budgetary changes ineligible for consideration under reconciliation. The reason reconciliation matters is bills that are classified as reconciliation bills cannot be filibustered. By removing the obstacle of the filibuster from the opposition, bills have a much easier time passing because they only require a simple majority (51 votes) as opposed to the number of votes required to end a filibuster (60 votes).
What does this have to do with the Senate Parliamentarian? It is the Parliamentarian’s job to say what qualifies for consideration under reconciliation. The big news recently was that the Parliamentarian said that a change to the minimum wage did not meet the rules of reconciliation and so that provision was removed from the American Rescue Plan. While the Vice President of the United States could, theoretically, overrule the Parliamentarian given her role as the President of the Senate, no VP has done that since 1975.
So where does that leave the $15 minimum wage? In politics you never want to say that something is dead, but it is not looking good. In the musical “Hamilton,” Thomas Jefferson tauntingly sings to Hamilton that, “You don’t have the vote. You’re gonna need Congressional approval and you don’t have the votes.” While the reconciliation makes the number of votes easier to get, it requires the approval of the obscure Senate Parliamentarian, and it does not have it.
David Searcy has degrees in political science and lives in Lawton.