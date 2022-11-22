The 2022 midterm elections are now behind us. While a handful of districts are still counting or recounting votes, the vast majority of races have been decided and politicians at the state and federal levels are adjusting to the results and already looking toward 2024.

Pundits have largely described the results as historic, and they are right to do so. As a rule, the political party that controls the White House loses a significant number of seats in the United States House of Representatives, the United States Senate, and in state political offices around the country during the midterms. In fact, since World War II the party in power has lost an average of 26 seats in the House and 4 in the Senate in each midterm election. In 2022 President Joe Biden and the Democrats were therefore facing the weight of history in addition to economic challenges that included high interests rates and high inflation, low public approval ratings for Biden, and a host of international problems including the war in Ukraine and increasingly tense relations with China. Combined with the fact that registered Republicans outnumber Democrats in the United States by 4 percent, there seemed every possibility the midterms would feature a “Red Wave” of Republicans victories that would translate into dominant control of Congress and a gain in GOP control over state legislatures and governor’s offices.