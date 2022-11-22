The 2022 midterm elections are now behind us. While a handful of districts are still counting or recounting votes, the vast majority of races have been decided and politicians at the state and federal levels are adjusting to the results and already looking toward 2024.
Pundits have largely described the results as historic, and they are right to do so. As a rule, the political party that controls the White House loses a significant number of seats in the United States House of Representatives, the United States Senate, and in state political offices around the country during the midterms. In fact, since World War II the party in power has lost an average of 26 seats in the House and 4 in the Senate in each midterm election. In 2022 President Joe Biden and the Democrats were therefore facing the weight of history in addition to economic challenges that included high interests rates and high inflation, low public approval ratings for Biden, and a host of international problems including the war in Ukraine and increasingly tense relations with China. Combined with the fact that registered Republicans outnumber Democrats in the United States by 4 percent, there seemed every possibility the midterms would feature a “Red Wave” of Republicans victories that would translate into dominant control of Congress and a gain in GOP control over state legislatures and governor’s offices.
Instead, Republicans underperformed on an unprecedented level, and we witnessed a “Red Ripple” rather than a Red Wave. Republicans gained 8 seats and Democrats lost 9 in the House, which translates into narrow GOP control, but Democrats gained at least one seat in the Senate and will retain a slim majority there regardless of the outcome of the special runoff election in Georgia between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker in December.
At the state level the results were even more surprising. Arizona elected a Democratic governor and two Democratic U.S. Senators for the first time in 72 years. Pennsylvania now has two Democratic U.S. Senators for the first time since the 19th century (except for the brief period between 2009 and 2011 when Senator Arlen Specter switched from a Republican to a Democrat), and Michigan elected Democratic candidates for governor, secretary of state, and attorney general.
Republicans had their successes too. They did extremely well in New York, gained House seats in 13 states, and seem to have turned Florida into a GOP stronghold instead of a swing state. Yet they thrived only in states where election deniers, abortion, and high profile candidates for U.S. Senate or governor were not on the ballot. And therein lies the key to understanding the midterms, and to appreciating how badly the GOP bungled yet another election.
Every election denier running to become the top election official in a battleground state lost. So did every Republican candidate for governor who said he/she would not have certified the 2020 election, an indication that voters took seriously the notion that democracy was on their ballot in 2022.
High profile Republican candidates who lacked political experience or threatened to undermine democracy and make it harder to vote also did poorly, from Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania to Kari Lake in Arizona, a sign perhaps that voters are more interested in schools, the economy, and crime than demolishing our system of government.
And Democrats did extremely well in the states where abortion was on the ballot. Voters approved measures protecting the right to an abortion in five states, and the issues was pivotal in driving young people and women to the polls. More than 27 percent of voters indicated in surveys that protecting abortion rights was their most important issue.
The final key in understanding the midterm results is high voter turnout, especially among young people. Only 20 percent of voters aged 18-29 typically vote in an election. Yet in 2022, 27 percent of them voted overall, 31 percent voted in battleground states like Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, or Michigan, and they preferred Democratic candidates by 28 percent. Indeed, young people may have provided the margin of victory for Democrats in almost election they won, a fact which Republicans will have to account for in the future.
Nationally, Democrats are now breathing a sigh of relief, while Republicans should be kicking themselves for botching the election. Ours is a center-right country, one in which Republican policy choices are usually in a majority. The GOP should be dominating national politics, and if they ran more decent candidates, avoided toxic leaders, stopped whining about the 2020 election results, and soft-pedaled their stance on abortion they probably would.
Yet they are unlikely to do those things, and the bad news is that we therefore remain divided politically as a country, facing two more years of fractious governing during which Congress is likely to struggle to get anything meaningful accomplished. There are sure to be investigations, government shutdowns over the budget, and an early start to the 2024 presidential campaign, one that Donald Trump has predictably launched already.
The good news is that this is how democracy works. It is messy. It is inefficient. And it works only when we all pull together and vote and agree to accept the results. And you know what? We did it in 2022. Every candidate for major office except for Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for governor in Arizona, conceded when all of the votes were counted, a sign perhaps that most election deniers did not believe what they were selling. They knew the system was fine all along. They were just willing to say anything to get elected.
So, our system works just fine. And voting matters. And we can, and should, be proud of that.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.