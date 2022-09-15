Ruth Moskowicz was born in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 4, 1916. The youngest of 10 children from a Polish-Jewish immigrant family, Ruth was an entrepreneurial young lady who was not afraid of hard work. In 1938, Ruth married Elliot Handler and moved to Los Angeles. After briefly attending design school, Elliot quit and opened his own company producing furniture from Plexiglas and Lucite. Ruth joined him during her free time to help with sales. While Elliot was successfully making furniture, Ruth decided to start her own business with Harold Mattson, her husband’s former coworker. In 1944, Elliot joined the organization, and the group began producing dollhouse furniture and a toy line. Combining the names “Mattson and Elliot,” the Mattel organization was born.

Ruth Handler had been playing around with the idea of an adult doll for children since watching her young daughter play with paper dolls. Ruth noticed that her daughter and her friends would sit and play in different adult situations with their paper dolls. Through the girls’ imagination, the paper dolls would go to work, drive around in cars, and always have different outfits for every situation. The paper dolls expanded the girls’ experiences to any adult job they could imagine.