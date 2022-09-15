Ruth Moskowicz was born in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 4, 1916. The youngest of 10 children from a Polish-Jewish immigrant family, Ruth was an entrepreneurial young lady who was not afraid of hard work. In 1938, Ruth married Elliot Handler and moved to Los Angeles. After briefly attending design school, Elliot quit and opened his own company producing furniture from Plexiglas and Lucite. Ruth joined him during her free time to help with sales. While Elliot was successfully making furniture, Ruth decided to start her own business with Harold Mattson, her husband’s former coworker. In 1944, Elliot joined the organization, and the group began producing dollhouse furniture and a toy line. Combining the names “Mattson and Elliot,” the Mattel organization was born.
Ruth Handler had been playing around with the idea of an adult doll for children since watching her young daughter play with paper dolls. Ruth noticed that her daughter and her friends would sit and play in different adult situations with their paper dolls. Through the girls’ imagination, the paper dolls would go to work, drive around in cars, and always have different outfits for every situation. The paper dolls expanded the girls’ experiences to any adult job they could imagine.
In 1956, during a trip to Switzerland, Ruth discovered “Bild Lilli,” an adult doll complete with various outfits and bought one for her daughter. Upon returning to the United States, Ruth purchased the rights to market the Swiss doll and used her as a prototype for creating the first “Barbara Millicent Roberts” doll, Barbie for short. Barbie would not only be designed to fit the American beauty standards of the time, but she would have a complete wardrobe (to be sold separately). A young fashion designer, Charlotte Johnson, came on board to dress Barbie in the most modern, stylish outfits a doll could imagine.
Barbie’s debut at the 1959 Toy Show was far from spectacular. The predominately male buyers thought the market was saturated with dolls, but Ruth argued they were all baby dolls, not grown-up dolls. Unlike baby dolls, Barbie was a doll that could embody many different grown-up roles for girls. This was a tremendous change in the industry itself.
Ruth explained, “When I conceived Barbie, I believed it was important to give little girls self-esteem.” The blond, blue-eyed fashionista was designed to help girls imagine their futures and portray a new modern type of feminine standard. She was a single woman with a career and a cute tennis outfit. And when she hit the store shelves, she was instantly successful. By 1973 Barbie had generated over $600 million in sales, nearly $4 billion in today’s dollars.
Barbie has been the subject of a fair amount of criticism since her conception, especially regarding body image, but she was a revolutionary toy just the same. Barbie influenced the idea of how a woman could work, and she showed little girls all the things they had the potential to be. Before women could run for president, Barbie did. Four years before Neil Armstrong landed on the moon, Barbie did. Today Barbie continues to showcase jobs dominated by men, from engineers to business executives. With more than 200 jobs on her resume, Barbie has done it all.
In recent years, Mattel has launched dolls with more realistic body sizes and dolls with disabilities to be more inclusive and represent more identities. Today, Barbie and her friends may wear a hijab, be racially diverse, or use a wheelchair.
But whatever job Barbie does or what she looks like, her message to all girls everywhere is the same, “YOU CAN BE ANYTHING!”
