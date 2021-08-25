This past summer I have been more aware of the passage of time than any other time in my life. Yes, as a child I have eagerly counted down the days until something special, longing for time to pass more quickly. But never before have I focused on how fast time really does pass, and how much we miss.
In mid-May, we adopted Selina, a scrappy 12-week-old puppy. Two days after adopting her, my life shifted, and I found myself readjusting my compass, refocusing my professional life. Contemplating the next move, I found myself sharing my thoughts and concerns with Raffy, my special needs lab, who has spent his life patiently listening to my thoughts and feelings. Somehow, these conversations always leave me feeling lighter, more centered, and with a clearer solution. As I talked, I noticed how his sweet face has turned gray and his limp is more pronounced. I realized that in my rush to live, I have missed so many moments with him, I have taken his time for granted. I promised myself at that moment, I would no longer take anyone for granted, and I would start the change with Selina.
I have spent the summer focusing on her puppyhood, taking more pictures than anyone will ever want to see, taking breaks to play, nap, and cuddle. Slowing down, allowing myself to enjoy her babiness has changed my perspective in so many ways. While work and building my career is a priority, I now understand breaks to enjoy life don’t slow us down, the respite speeds us up, gives us focused creativity.
Determined to make sure my child knows how important she is to me, and to really cement our relationship before she graduates, I have planned afternoon adventures, time to just laugh, even cuddle time. It has been amazing. Taking a few hours everyday to just focus on her has lifted my spirits, created a tighter bond with her, and inspired my work.
We spend our childhood, youth, 20s and 30s rushing. It’s as if we feel like if we don’t run from one activity to another, we will miss out. Stopping to enjoy the moments is something we simply cannot do. We are miserly with our time, we embody Scrooge, always skimping over moments so we can make more in the future. With this philosophy we miss so much. Life becomes a blur, almost a burden. In our rush to get to what’s next, we miss today.
I hope I haven’t learned the lesson of time too late. I worry I have missed too many moments, rushed too many lazy summer afternoons, worrying about what’s to come. Hopefully, Raffy reminded me in time, I can tell you our relationship is better, he now comes to the office for pets four or five times a day. And I can tell you, I never miss the opportunity to scratch an ear, rub a belly, or play fetch. Whatever I am working on can wait. I am focusing on living in the moment, on fully appreciating the gift of the present.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.