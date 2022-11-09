As a writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about words. I love the way certain words and phrases carry magic, others carry more beauty than the perfect sunset, and hate how other words can tear a person apart. Words are mightier than the sword. The scars I bare from the harsh words many have said run deeper than the scars I earned through play and hard work.

I have found the only real weapon to fight the lingering pain of words is confidence. The more secure we are in who we are, what we want, and what drives us, the easier it is to ignore the words and whisperings of others. By taking the time to learn about ourselves, to define what we want, and understand what drives us, we regain our power. In this knowledge, we hold the power to resist the urge to crumble under the weight of others’ opinions. While the harsh words of others will hurt, the sting will not linger quite as long, and in the end you will see the truth behind the words.