As a writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about words. I love the way certain words and phrases carry magic, others carry more beauty than the perfect sunset, and hate how other words can tear a person apart. Words are mightier than the sword. The scars I bare from the harsh words many have said run deeper than the scars I earned through play and hard work.
I have found the only real weapon to fight the lingering pain of words is confidence. The more secure we are in who we are, what we want, and what drives us, the easier it is to ignore the words and whisperings of others. By taking the time to learn about ourselves, to define what we want, and understand what drives us, we regain our power. In this knowledge, we hold the power to resist the urge to crumble under the weight of others’ opinions. While the harsh words of others will hurt, the sting will not linger quite as long, and in the end you will see the truth behind the words.
Confidence is a muscle and daily work can make you stronger, the only real way to maintain your confidence is to recruit a small group of people to serve as your support circle, the people who have your back, your ride or die partners. They must know you, want the best for you, and never be afraid to tell you when you are wrong. They should push you, motivate you, and at the end of the day never allow you to settle, or worse become complacent.
Finding my support circle has been a journey. My ride or dies are few, but solid. A group that no matter where I am or what I need have my back. The people who call when I have been silent too long. And the ones who listen with love, but are never afraid to say the truth.
On this journey, I have found my voice and learned to speak my truth. To not react, to reflect. To remove emotions and look at life from several perspectives, while searching for the right answer. And yet, all this work, the changes, the reflecting, can’t stop others from thinking my words can be mean. The answer is not to stop working, moving forward, or being me. The answer, the secret, is to ask what is driving this person’s reaction? How can I continue to speak my truth while honoring their needs and how they hear?
At the end of the day, we have to understand we all have unmet needs, we all feel ignored, and we all want to be accepted. It is our responsibility to look past those things, while we strive to show others we see and hear them. It’s perhaps the hardest journey, but maybe the most important. And it is the one I struggle with the most.