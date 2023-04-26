Over the years I have written several pieces on positivity, maintaining a positive mindset, outlook, positive problem solving, and so much more. It may surprise you to know that I am not a naturally positive person. I had to learn how to be positive. And I stumble, a lot.

A few weeks ago, as I was preparing to start a new project, I was consumed with worry and negativity. I love to have a few projects going at a time. By nature, I enjoy staying busy. Yet, while I know this to be true about myself, I had been deeply hurt by the words of a dear friend. I don’t think she meant anything by it, but she started a text message with, “You are always so busy.” And that one message started a trickle effect. An acquaintance sent me a message saying the same thing, then a colleague.

Tags

Recommended for you