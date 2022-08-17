The last few weeks have been a lot, almost too much. While overall things are looking up, healing is happening, the house is overflowing with laughter, the challenges have just kept coming. Between broken air conditioning units, flat tires, and a crazy number of work challenges, my stress levels have skyrocketed.
No matter how bad things got, I was determined to smile, to laugh my way through the moments. Avoid the chocolate, add a few extra workouts, but never cave to anger. My plan worked, for a few weeks. Until I could no longer hold my emotions in, and the tears started to flow. I was shocked, I had no idea I still had any tears in me. I thought I had already cried them all.
During the initial heat wave, the days of over 114 degrees, the AC went out. I tried to be hopeful, even brave, but when the news was delivered that it was beyond repair, and a new unit was out of my budget, I couldn’t hold back. The tears started and would not stop. I don’t know if it was exhaustion, stress, being hot, or if I had reached my breaking point. Yet no matter what I tried, the tears streamed down my face. I retreated, hid in my room and tried to nap.
Sleep never came. Rather I was flooded with feelings of defeat and doubt. For the first time on this journey, I was overwhelmed with feelings that I couldn’t take care of my child, that I would never be able to provide a true home for her. The thoughts kept coming. I plunged lower and lower. No matter what we had encountered before, I was always able to figure something out, but this time felt different.
As I lay on my bed, I realized I had to stop, somehow, there was a way out, there had to be. We had come too far for this to be the end. That was when my phone rang. The AC repairman was coming back with a window unit for me to borrow. Slowly, that one act of kindness stopped my spiral. The hand up, in a moment of darkness, gave me the energy needed to focus and create a plan. That one call was enough to turn everything around.
I have thought a lot about the power of kindness over the past few weeks. Kindness is perhaps the most powerful gift we have to share, and yet it is the one gift we refuse to share. We hold our kindness in, afraid that we will use it all up by sharing, or worse, we use the excuse of fear to justify not giving it away. Kindness has the power to change the world, to stop a child from crying, to save a life, to prevent wars.
I probably sound naive, or worse preachy. But just for a second think about kindness. Allowing someone to go in front of you, sharing a kind word, giving five minutes of your day to do something nice for someone else- none of these cost you anything, but could change your life. When we show others kindness, we receive kindness back, maybe not from the same person, but kindness is received back. We open ourselves to the goodness of the world, to the opportunity to learn something new, share a beautiful moment, or just escape life for a minute. As we get ready to head back to school, I would like to challenge each of you to show someone kindness. Make it a goal. And then watch things change.