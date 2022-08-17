The last few weeks have been a lot, almost too much. While overall things are looking up, healing is happening, the house is overflowing with laughter, the challenges have just kept coming. Between broken air conditioning units, flat tires, and a crazy number of work challenges, my stress levels have skyrocketed.

No matter how bad things got, I was determined to smile, to laugh my way through the moments. Avoid the chocolate, add a few extra workouts, but never cave to anger. My plan worked, for a few weeks. Until I could no longer hold my emotions in, and the tears started to flow. I was shocked, I had no idea I still had any tears in me. I thought I had already cried them all.