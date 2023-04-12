For years, I have heard the word intention used and thrown around. I will make an intentional decision. I am choosing to live with intention. I never gave much thought to the word, or the power it holds until recently.

This past holiday season was by far the happiest and one of the best holiday seasons I have experienced. We did not have a lot of money, but my daughter and I had each other and time. It was magical. We had conversations discussing how we wanted to spend the season. We intentionally planned the perfect holiday.

