A few weeks ago a good friend called me to discuss a potential new opportunity. I was thrilled to have the opportunity to catch up, and celebrate a friend. Halfway through the conversation, I realized something. Most of us are 100 percent completely unaware of how amazing we are and the skills and talents we possess. This makes us fearful, we don’t take opportunities, and we miss out on so much life.
As a former CEO, a business owner, business and nonprofit consultant, and professional coach, allow me to share some very important lessons.
1. You are capable of so much more than you know. Each and every one of us doubts ourselves. I think in a small way this is good, it causes us to be cautious, to double check information, to ask for another person’s opinion. Yet, for the most part, the self-doubt causes you to wear blinders, keeping the most amazing parts of yourself hidden. If a colleague, boss, peer, or mentor sees something in you and asks you to reach, to stretch, TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY. I promise you, they do not have the time to waste with false flattery.
2. You have all the tools you need to be successful. We are born with certain skills, and over the course of our lives develop many others. A person who is aware of themselves, who is emotionally intelligent, knows what they are capable of, what they need help with, and has the moxy to take chances. If something in you whispers, “I think we can do this,” listen, stop questioning it, and take that step.
3. Always take every opportunity presented to you. Yes, you need a plan and goals. Taking opportunities may cause you to deviate from your path, may give you opportunities to explore a new route, or could become the absolute BEST journey you have ever been on. Life is about the journey and what we learn along the way. It is not solely about achieving your goals.
4. Work toward your goals, but don’t allow your goals to own you. Set goals, create milestones, and do one thing every day to bring you closer to your goal. But don’t be so focused on the goal, you miss opportunities. Goals should help you focus, they should stretch you, excite you, get you up in the morning ready to own the day. Remember, we are not the same person today who wrote those goals. Thus, our goals will shift, our journey will take turns we never imagined, open yourself to the possibilities.
5. Learn something new every day. No matter how long you have practiced and studied something, you are never an expert. There will always be so much more to learn. Sometimes the lessons come through a shift in perspective, growth in another area, or the comfort of studying or using a favorite skill or topic.
6. Do something positive every day for your mental, emotional, and physical health. I work out daily. Not because I have to, but because it checks all three boxes for me and it makes me feel great. I also tell my child and dogs daily I love them, am proud of them, and how amazing they are. Practicing acknowledging great things in others, makes me humble, grateful, and learn more about myself.
2022 has just dawned, I can feel the energy, the possibilities in the air. Why not try shifting your perspective. You will be pleasantly surprised at the positive growth within yourself.
