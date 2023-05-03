One of my oddities is that every time I face a major life change, I go back to school. For me, school creates a sense of normalcy, routine, and rhythm to uncertain times. In December, tired of focusing on simply healing, I enrolled in school. At first I wasn’t sure I had made the right decision. After a year of major life changes, did I really need the stress of school?
Worried I had over extended myself, I asked my daughter what she thought. Since B was a tiny, toddler I have had conversations with her about life, challenges, positivity, making decisions, and mistakes I made. It was the only way I knew to teach her about life, give her a sense of emotional maturity, and allow her gain experience without the consequences. B has an old soul, and has always been a deep thinker. My approach to teaching her about life worked. At 19 she is more mature than most adults my age.
Looking at me, she took a breath and processed her thoughts. Then she simply said, “I believe in you, mom.” I almost cried. One simple sentence made everything feel ok. I knew that because B believed in me, I would succeed. This thought made me reflect on the power of believing in others.
Throughout my career I have made it a point to believe, positively challenge, and invest in others. My hope has always been that my experiences will help others achieve more than me. More often than not, I have been proven right. People will rise to the challenge when they know others believe in them.
Researching the power of believing in others, I came across three things that happen when you dare to believe.
1. You give others the confidence to succeed. When you believe in someone, it shows them that you think they are capable of great things, boosting their confidence.
2. You create a positive feedback loop. When you believe in someone, they are more likely to believe in themselves, creating a positive loop which in turn empowers them to do even greater things.
3. You make the world a better place. When you believe in someone, you are helping to create a more positive and supportive world, making a true difference in the world.
Believing in someone is a powerful thing. It can make a real difference in their life and in the world. And in the current state of our world, we could use some positivity.
I would like to dare each of you to openly believe in someone. The positive results will inspire you and them to great things.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.