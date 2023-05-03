One of my oddities is that every time I face a major life change, I go back to school. For me, school creates a sense of normalcy, routine, and rhythm to uncertain times. In December, tired of focusing on simply healing, I enrolled in school. At first I wasn’t sure I had made the right decision. After a year of major life changes, did I really need the stress of school?

Worried I had over extended myself, I asked my daughter what she thought. Since B was a tiny, toddler I have had conversations with her about life, challenges, positivity, making decisions, and mistakes I made. It was the only way I knew to teach her about life, give her a sense of emotional maturity, and allow her gain experience without the consequences. B has an old soul, and has always been a deep thinker. My approach to teaching her about life worked. At 19 she is more mature than most adults my age.

