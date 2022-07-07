Raise your hand if by the age of 23 years old you did anything stupid? Come on, think hard. I know that for some of us that’s a really long time ago. Now ask yourself another question. “By the age of 23 years old, did I ever do anything stupid enough that I could have gotten arrested?”
What if you were only known for the worst, most stupid thing you have ever done? What if you wore that label around for the rest of your life? What would that label be?
Ex-liar? Ex-cheater? Ex-drunk? Ex-druggie? EX-OFFENDER???
Thirty percent of 23-year-old adults in the United States have a criminal history and struggle to find employment or are underemployed due to that criminal history. Don’t you think that’s a little young to write somebody off for the REST OF THEIR LIVES? So, let’s remove that ex-offender label and call this group of individuals, commonly referred to as “ex-offenders”, something different. Let’s relabel them as “potential untapped workforce”.
What is the potential untapped workforce in Oklahoma? With some of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, nearly 9 percent of Oklahomans have been to prison, are in prison, or are on parole. Nearly 1 in 7 adult males have been to prison or supervised probation. Nearly 1 in 30 adult females have been to prison or supervised probation, which is the highest in the nation.
THAT IS NEARLY 250,000 PEOPLE IN OKLAHOMA! That’s quite a potential untapped workforce.
Now, let’s think about the current unemployment in the State of Oklahoma. That rate is hovering around 2.3-2.6 percent. That’s low. Really low. Lowest rate since 1976 low. Almost 2 million people are currently employed in Oklahoma. That’s a fantastic number! In fact, that’s the highest number ever. However, among those Oklahomans with a history of legal challenges that rate is around 25-27 percent.
With a strong, recovering economy many employers are hiring — or trying to hire. But there are a LOT of jobs in Oklahoma and employers are having trouble filling those positions. The opportunity for employers to consider “Second Chance” hiring couldn’t have come at a better time.
A 2021 “Getting Talent Back to Work” survey on hiring people with criminal records shows 81 percent of business leaders believe workers with criminal records perform their jobs the same or better than those without. Four in 5 HR professionals believe the quality of hire is the same or better than as those without records and 73 percent of business leaders believe that employees were just as or more dependable than those without criminal records. Additionally, a Johns Hopkins study revealed individuals with criminal records had higher-than-average loyalty to an organization, lower turnover, and a lower frequency of disciplinary issues.
Sounds like a fantastic potential untapped workforce, doesn’t it? YES! So. you may be asking yourself, “How do I start?” I’m glad you asked. Here are some questions I asked myself and some resources and advice I found handy.
• Where will you look for your potential employees? Call United Way of Southwest Oklahoma for help finding resources. 580-355-0218
• What is your interview process going to look like? Call Great Plains Technology Business Development Center for assistance in creating a hiring plan. 580-250-5519
• What are the attributes and traits of the employee you are looking for? Really be thoughtful about the individual you need for the job you are filling.
• Are you willing to be flexible? Some second chance employees will need to make visits to court, parole officers, and unannounced drug testing. It is critical that flexibility is given when needed.
When making the investment of any new employee what it comes down to for the employer is what does the person bring to the table? Can they be accountable? Will they come to work on time? But the most important thing to consider is who is that person today?
It is the responsibility of leaders in any community, both public and private, to help create opportunities for its citizens and there is no greater opportunity to be found than a good job, a job where a person can have health insurance, paid time off, and the ability to invest in their retirement. This is an opportunity for employers to step up and really help change lives in our state.
The success we have had at our organization has been tremendous. I have seen families reunited and people who previously lived in public housing buy homes. Are they all success stories? No, absolutely not. But the majority have been and for that reason, I strongly encourage others to consider expanding hiring practices to include second chance employees. More questions? I’d love to share more. Call me. Cosmetic Specialty Labs 580-355-2182.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.