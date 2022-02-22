Sometimes politics is a grind. These columns are challenging to write as I try and get you interested in some minute problem in American politics. Sometimes these columns are easy. Sometimes the heavens open and reward me. Readers… today is one of those days. I want to talk to you about Abby Broyles and the politics of scandals.
Abby Broyles is a Democrat running against Representative Stephanie Bice in the newly drawn Oklahoma 5th Congressional District. The OK-5 is a district that largely is comprised of the OKC Metro area; however, the newly drawn OK-5 had a Democratic stronghold cut out of it (SW OKC) and the more Republican friendly Edmond added in its place.
You may have seen or heard of Abby Broyles before. Prior to entering state politics, she was a reporter on KFOR TV out of Oklahoma City and she ran a Quixotic challenge against Jim Inhofe in 2020. Given the new shape of the district, the built-in advantages that incumbents have, and the fact that the Republican Party was the default favorite in the 2022 midterm elections, she was facing an uphill climb. For Abby Broyles to win she was going to have to run a near-perfect campaign. She was going to have to build a broad coalition, and she was going to have to hope that the demographics of Oklahoma City continued to trend toward the Democratic Party enough to overcome the loss of a solid block of Democratic voters.
The last thing she needed was a scandal. But scandal she found this past week. I don’t have space to recount the entire story, but she allegedly got intoxicated and showed up at a party involving some tween-age girls. According to reports, she yelled at the kids at the party and even vomited on a girl’s shoes. To make matters worse she then lied about being at this party to reporters and then went on KFOR and lied about lying about being at the party. In short… it is a mess.
What does political science research tell us about scandal? The first thing is that scandal is generally a bad thing. When politicians appear on the news associated with some horrible event, their poll numbers go down. Since polling is often a leading indicator that candidates use to gather support and donations, this is bad. Given the bleak electoral landscape for Democrats nationwide you could easily see a scenario where the party decides that the race is a lost cause and pulls support. That would obviously turn a long shot into an unwinnable debacle.
If Broyles wants good news, then she should comfort herself with knowing that politicians frequently do survive scandals. The publics’ memory is short. In nine months will we remember this story? Some people will, but many will not. Additionally, partisan polarization has minimized the effects of scandals. People will go out of their way to justify the moral failings of people who are in our political party while gleefully pointing out when people outside of our political parties have those same failings.
It is probable that Democrats in the OK-5 will justify this away. They would not be the first people to do that. A poll in 1998 found that most Evangelical Christians would never vote for a man who was sexually immoral. By 2016 they were the group who were most likely to say that they would vote for someone who was sexually immoral. What happened? In 1998 they were focused on Bill Clinton. In 2016 they were about to vote for Donald Trump.
Another aspect of this scandal is the party’s reaction. The Democratic Party of Oklahoma refused to urge Broyles to drop out of the race. This is partially a practical reaction to the reality that, as of today, Abby Broyles is the only Democrat to officially declare as a candidate in the OK-5. Typically, parties take a hands-off approach during the primary process and then rally behind their candidate. Does this mean that the party will always take this approach? No. The filing deadline for candidates to appear on the ballot is April 15. You could easily see the party move behind the scenes to try and find someone to oppose Broyles. That maneuvering is typically done out of the public eye, but I would not be surprised if Kendra Horn’s phone had not rung at least once since this scandal broke.
Scandals are not the death kneel that they used to be. People will justify the failings of the members of their party because, “at least they aren’t the bad guys.” That is a shame. There are only 435 seats in the entire House of Representatives. While this incident does not automatically reflect on Abby Broyles’ character as a person, it does fall short of the behavior that I personally expect from members of the United States Congress. The Democrats were probably going to lose the OK-5 race before the scandal broke out. Now it looks like they are going to lose badly.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.