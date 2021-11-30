On Saturday the Oklahoma State Cowboys continued their magical season by defeating the University of Oklahoma 37-33 in Stillwater. In the interest of full disclosure, I received my Master’s Degree in Political Science from Oklahoma State in 2011 and was extremely pleased by the outcome of the game. But that win is tinged with a hint of sadness because it might be the last time, we ever get to see Bedlam in Stillwater.
J.C. Watts said last week that after this year, “Bedlam is going to be on life support, if not dead.” Dead? Really? Indeed, and by analyzing why it might be dead, we can learn more about the politics of collective action and affective voting in the politics of Bedlam.
Since OU and OSU are soon going to be in separate conferences the future of Bedlam is dependent on cooperation. The most likely scenario is that each school is going to have room on its schedule for one Power Five non-conference game every single season. To keep Bedlam as an annual tradition the two schools are going to have to agree to keeping doing it every single year.
Political scientists and sociologists have been studying the factors that lead to cooperation between individuals and groups for decades. We call this collective action. Cooperation among groups (like two large universities) is more likely to occur when there are interpersonal ties between the organizations. There is a reason that this split is happening now and not a decade ago when OU-OSU were seen as a package deal. President Hargis and President Boren had a good working relationship. That relationship obviously did not get passed down to their successors and has gotten worse since OU announced its intention to leave the Big 12. That is a strike against future Bedlams.
Groups cooperate when they have incentives to cooperate. In politics we see this when the government shuts down because the two sides have dug in. There is a tendency in discussions of politics around a shutdown to ask, “Which party will the general public blame?” In fact, we blame everyone.
During a government shutdown public opinion of Democrats, Republicans, presidents, Congresspeople, and even Governors goes down. That is one reason why shutdowns tend to be short. The public gives an incentive to our politicians to get back to the negotiating table and get something done. In Oklahoma there is incentive to keep the game being played. Oklahomans love Bedlam. It is the game that launched a thousand “House Divided” T-shirts, thousands of gallons of dip, and led to the consumption of a mind-boggling amount of beer.
If we have incentives, then why is the news about the future of Bedlam so dire? Both sides also have incentives to not play Bedlam. These incentives are not financial but emotional. In political science we call this affective voting. Affective voting is when you let your emotions lead you to decisions that you might not make otherwise.
For OU it is pride. OU can claim that their true rival is Texas and that they protected that in the conference switch. OU has also survived the death of a rivalry before. At one point their most prominent rival was Nebraska and they have played once in the last decade.
Collective action is less likely when one group considers the other to not be an equal partner. OU may view OSU, as a partner institution but as a sidekick. Batman has incentives to work together with Superman because he views him as an equal. He does not work together with Robin. He tells Robin what to do and his pride incentivizes him to not budge an inch with someone who he does not view as his equal. Pride has been found to affect the voting behavior of people in the same way (Finn and Glaser 2010).
OSU has a different emotion at play, anger. They didn’t abandon the rivalry by moving to a new conference, the Sooners did. OSU President Shrum tweeted back in July that, “It is difficult to understand how an Oklahoma institution of higher education would follow the University of Texas to the detriment of the State of Oklahoma.” You can talk about financial incentives all that you want but people do not always make decisions based on money.
Work by Hutchings et al (2008) and Parker and Isbell (2010) have found that anger can motivate people to vote in ways they would not have done otherwise. If OSU fans and leadership are angry enough at OU for not keeping them on the loop and abandoning them for the SEC, then maybe anger incentivizes them more than dollars and cents.
You can learn a lot about politics from learning statistics, reading journal articles, or even from watching a lot of news coverage. But you can learn about politics in other ways too. Sometimes you can even learn from reading the sports pages. Go Pokes!
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.