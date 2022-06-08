For most of my life I have functioned off of a school calendar. In some fashion, I have been in school or my child has been in school for most of my life. This coming fall, is the first fall in almost 20 years that I will not be preparing for the start of a school year. While I am choosing to ignore this huge milestone, not wanting to admit how the changes in my life will affect me, I am putting all my energy into June.
For years, I have overlooked the beauty of June. For many it is the end of the school year and the beginning of summer. The days are progressively getting longer, the evenings hold the promise of extra hours to enjoy life, play outside and garden. For the first time in years, I am so excited for summer. I have talked about my love of the summer for years, but because of the pandemic and work, I have not had the ability to enjoy summer as I would love to. This year, things look very different. In fact, this summer holds the promise of being one of the best summers my daughter and I have had in years.
This summer we plan to float in the pool regularly, giggling and watching the sun set, enjoy every aspect of the summer, plant a garden and paint murals. Dubbed lizard people by my daughter, we are so excited to have the opportunity to remodel our backyard into a tropical paradise to escape the stresses of life. Since the pandemic started life has moved faster than the speed of life, leaving us dizzy and exhausted. While most people had a few minutes to catch their breath, become bored, we seemed to progressively pick up speed daily, losing more and more of our relaxation time.
The exhaustion is creeping in, our emotions are living on a roller-coaster, and emotional eating is at an all-time high. It is time for us to check out, enjoy a lazy summer resting and allow our mental and emotional health to heal. The laughter is slowly coming back, the conversations are getting silly, and the sparkle is returning to my daughter’s eye. The last year has been a year filled with change, pain and growth. It’s time for us to find ourselves, to claim our peace, and learn to say no.
Summers have always been a sacred time for us, a time we travel, skip bedtimes, and eat whatever we want. We seem to burn calories naturally, with the long hours outside, playtime, and the adventures we embark on. This year, in addition to the normal summer play, we plan to refinish furniture, put some touches on our home to truly make it ours, and learn to paint murals on garage doors. We both love color, tropics, water, and the smell of the ocean in the breeze. We are determined to make our backyard our oasis, a place we can escape to with a good book, and a delicious snack. A place we can slow down and heal.
For us June is all about resting and healing. Maybe in July we will add some new things, change up our routines, but I suspect July will be a long, lazy month too. We need to relieve our stress and plan for a strong comeback in August. A comeback that will place us right where we need to be to achieve our dreams and goals.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.