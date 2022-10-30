My wife has made a few quilts in her life and I’ve been intrigued how all the varying colors and patterns combine to create something unique. That patchwork strikes me as a metaphor for community.

My calendar looks like a checkerboard the last week or two, with more events and activities than you’d care to count. But there was a sense of community that permeated gatherings and conversations. It reminded me of that quilt, each public gathering being a piece of something bigger.