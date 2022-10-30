My wife has made a few quilts in her life and I’ve been intrigued how all the varying colors and patterns combine to create something unique. That patchwork strikes me as a metaphor for community.
My calendar looks like a checkerboard the last week or two, with more events and activities than you’d care to count. But there was a sense of community that permeated gatherings and conversations. It reminded me of that quilt, each public gathering being a piece of something bigger.
The governor chose Lawton as the venue to sign a number of bills supporting veterans statewide. A couple of Thursday events celebrated military service, and recognized outgoing Sen. Jim Inhofe for his work in safeguarding the nation’s military mission and helping secure Oklahoma’s role in national defense and supporting veterans, servicemembers and their families. Whether you agree with Sen. Inhofe politically or not, no one can dispute the outsized influence he’s had on defense issues. Support for the military is a crucial quilt square.
Other conversations focused on ways to create more jobs, with the add-on effect to enhance the quality of life for people in the community. There’s more not being said than is being said, but there seems to be a growing sense of optimism about the near- and long-term future. Another square.
I also opted to sit in on a seminar hosted by the Oklahoma Press Association and the state Attorney General’s office on Open Meetings and Open Records. Those issues aren’t sexy, but both are essential to good governance and serving the community. Around 50 people – most of them employees of various governmental bodies – committed three hours to make sure they knew the law and how to fulfill their responsibilities to the citizens. Yet another square.
So I kept coming back to the question of “community” and what it means, generally, a sense of shared values. Of course community is essential in the newspaper business. It defines what we write about and what we don’t. The challenge is to dig deep and see what it is people truly care about. I once had an editor who would tell me he got a “ton of phone calls” about this issue or that. A ton to him was three or more, I figured out. The challenge is to determine if the loudest voices speak for the community, or merely drown out everyone else.
Nearly every passionate visitor to a newspaper office is convinced their issue or view is shared by almost everyone else. If you doubt it, ask them. But reporters, editors and even publishers need to step back now and again and evaluate what we’re doing and why, asking ourselves if we’re serving the community. Do we know who makes up the community and what they care about or do we just think we know?
As I said, I think it starts with a sense of shared values, because those are the pieces of fabric that enhance the community quilt.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.