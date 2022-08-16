In a sensible world, our collective reaction to the recent search of former president Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, by the FBI would have been healthy skepticism balanced with support for law enforcement and enough patience to wait and see what evidence emerged from the boxes of material taken by federal agents.

But we do not live in sensible times, and so the reaction from many Trump loyalists and members of Congress featured incoherent rage instead. There were calls for violence against federal agents and civil war on right wing social media. Many posts compared the FBI to the Nazis (the party of Adolf Hitler), the Gestapo (the German secret police during World War II), or the KGB (the secret police in the former Soviet Union), and their debilitating fury spread even to current and former members of Congress.