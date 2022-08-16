In a sensible world, our collective reaction to the recent search of former president Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, by the FBI would have been healthy skepticism balanced with support for law enforcement and enough patience to wait and see what evidence emerged from the boxes of material taken by federal agents.
But we do not live in sensible times, and so the reaction from many Trump loyalists and members of Congress featured incoherent rage instead. There were calls for violence against federal agents and civil war on right wing social media. Many posts compared the FBI to the Nazis (the party of Adolf Hitler), the Gestapo (the German secret police during World War II), or the KGB (the secret police in the former Soviet Union), and their debilitating fury spread even to current and former members of Congress.
Sen. Ted Cruz said the search, lawfully authorized by a federal judge and approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, constituted a “corrupt abuse of power.” Sen. Rand Paul called it an “attack on our constitutional republic.” And Sen. Rick Scott compared the FBI to the Nazis, only to be one-upped by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who suggested the FBI may have planted evidence. Rep. Lauren Boebert echoed these criticisms, calling the raid “gestapo crap,” while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for defunding the FBI.
That we are now at a point when elected officials attack the very political system they lead is astonishing and demoralizing, and it may foreshadow a dark and tumultuous future for us all. What is particularly shocking is that the people leading us down that path, including every single person quoted above, are Republicans. The GOP used to be the party of law and order, the one that was conservative and preached pride in America and our institutions. It used to be the party of mature reflection, not the one that coddled ignorant and angry voters and was willing to say anything to fundraise or to support a single candidate with cult-like devotion.
The old GOP would have remembered that Merrick Garland was confirmed by bipartisan vote, and that Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, was actually nominated by Donald Trump. And it would have been flabbergasted by the events that led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in the first place, because the old GOP cared about national security.
National security, after all, is at the heart of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Federal agents took 11 boxes or sets of documents from the compound that should not have been in Trump’s possession. Five of them were marked “top-secret,” while others were marked “secret” or “confidential.” A few were even marked “top secret/sensitive compartmented information,” meaning they were supposed to be viewed only in a secure government facility, and they may have been connected to nuclear weapons.
When Trump took them from the White House in January of 2021, he may have violated the Espionage Act, but he most certainly violated every precept of common sense. Former presidents have no more right to possess top secret documents in their private home than you or I do, and his were in a compound that is open to club members and guests outside Trump and his family. Anything in the facility is vulnerable to review or theft by literally dozens of people, from family and friends to members of the staff, and any of them could be a foreign agent.
Why Trump took and then kept them is a mystery. And the Justice Department asked for them politely on multiple occasions. In January of this year Trump returned 15 other boxes that also included classified and top-secret material, a full year after he left office. He should never have kept them that long, and when he returned them, he should have also returned the 11 boxes he kept. Instead, he ignored a subpoena and repeated requests and forced the Justice Department to search his home in order to obtain documents he should have never had in the first place.
All of this is Trump’s fault. Perhaps it is no surprise, since he has long had disdain for the law. He has been sued literally thousands of times, and corruption associated with Trump University forced him to pay students $25 million. Flagrant disregard for the law forced the State of New York to dissolve the Trump Foundation and order Trump to pay $2 million in damages. He claimed his 5th Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination 440 times in a New York deposition tied to an investigation into the Trump Organization recently, and multiple criminal and civil suits related to the Jan. 6 insurrection are ongoing.
His history in intelligence is even worse. Among his many gaffes were the 2017 incident when he infamously revealed intelligence from Israel in a meeting with the Russians and put Israeli agents at risk; the time the CIA was forced to pull an agent from inside the Kremlin because they feared Trump would put the person at risk by talking too much; and the 2019 showstopper when he posted a top-secret satellite picture of an explosion at an Iranian space launch facility on his Twitter account, revealing American capabilities and sources.
Trump has made clear that he has no respect for the law, for the American intelligence community, or for federal courts and law enforcement. That should no longer surprise us.
What should appall us, however, is the disdain for those institutions and the hypocrisy shown by so many of his supporters. They called for Hillary Clinton to be jailed for far less. Can you imagine what they would be saying if she had held on to a total of 26 sets or boxes containing classified material for more than a year and in defiance of federal subpoenas? What if Barack Obama had done that? The Right would be going crazy, and their ire would be directed at Clinton or Obama, not the FBI.
And that would be the appropriate response.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.