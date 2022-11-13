“It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it.”
My aversion to what social media has become is well-documented. It seems to have evolved into an idiot amplification system in which the most absurd drivel gets shoved into the various feeds, regardless of informational value.
And yet I can’t look away.
Some of my time is spent monitoring comments on the newspaper’s pages to make sure commenters aren’t libeling anyone. But even on the private side, I’ve unfollowed or even blocked friends, relatives and others simply because of the constant stream of absurdity that’s produced.
A lot’s been written about the various algorithms that programs use to select what you’re going to see. And perhaps that’s part of the problem. Someone makes a ridiculous comment, it generates a big response – positive or negative – and gets pushed out even more. It becomes like your crazy uncle who, every time you see him, tells you about that one fish he almost caught 50 years ago.
Only now, we’re the fish. We’re hooked, reeled in and filetted before we even know what happened.
The complainers and malcontents have always been among us, but now they’re harder to avoid. And they have a megaphone they never had before. Just last week I was scrolling through a topic, the emphasis of which was an organization which put in a ton of time, money and effort into improving an event. But probably half the comments were taking pot-shots. We used to say, if you’re ever asking “should I send this email or not?” the answer was probably “no.” The same applies to social media commentary. (Though I doubt most I’m speaking of ever ask themselves that question.)
As a staunch advocate of free speech, I find myself cringing at what many of our neighbors believe it is their “right” to say. So, I look for something to bring balance, and Teddy Roosevelt is as good as any.
“It is not the critic who counts: not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, … who, at the best, knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who, at the worst, if he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who knew neither victory nor defeat.”
Therein lies some speech I can get behind.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.