The following is the sixth in a series of “explainer” columns to help add some transparency regarding all the aspects of how your newspaper is produced.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
There’s a lot to unpack there. Religion, the expression of ideas, news media, the right to meet freely and to challenge the government. We’re so used to them today, the freedoms of the First Amendment to the Constitution were more radical upon their origination.
In fact, the news media has been called the Fourth Estate as its role has evolved, an industry and profession that assumes the responsibility of checking up on the three other “estates” — the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of government.
Free from government oversight, U.S. journalists are allowed — even expected — to question the information and actions of government entities and elected officials.
In today’s environment, that’s both a blessing and a curse.
Depending on the side of the fence you’re on, our readers can see us as challenging the status quo, acting on the voters’ behalf as we ask officials to provide facts to back up their statements. Or, if you’re solidly in a particular camp, you may see the questioning as a form of negativism and disrespect.
I believe our role to be firmly in the former. Elected officials have become far too adept at using well-worn phrases to present an idea that’s really something else. Citizens have far fewer opportunities to meet with officials than used to be the case, and there are entities and individuals who choose to only communicate with constituents through email and social media. And while that serves the official’s needs, it provides limited opportunity for interaction or asking questions.
Our media system isn’t perfect by a long shot. But I’ll take it any day over state-run media in authoritarian countries where you only know what they choose to tell you. And where asking too many questions may get you a jail cell. In fact, many of the opinion shows that masquerade as news couldn’t even exist in those countries. Or they could. Until the point that the leadership thinks you crossed them up. In those cases, the only ratings that matter may be a group of one.
The role of the Fourth Estate is to inform and educate the public, while also acting as a watchdog for elected officials. It’s a difficult line to toe. But I’ll still bet on our system as opposed to the alternative.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.