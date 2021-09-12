Historians have long understood that national catastrophes seldom create new fault lines within societies. Instead, they typically expose or deepen those that already existed. It should therefore come as no surprise that we in the United States find ourselves shamefully bungling the greatest public health crisis of our time because we cannot convince a sizeable portion of our population to embrace a readily accessible vaccine. Many within the anti-vaccination minority have embraced fake science or disinformation masquerading as political principle. Others are simply ignorant, uninformed, selfish, apathetic, or driven by a stubborn pride that resists direction from those in authority. Whatever their motivation, many have thus far refused to answer the calls to vaccinate emanating from our national leaders (including former President Donald Trump) and an overwhelming majority of scientists and health care providers. They have left us vulnerable to the COVID-19 Delta variant and the results have been nothing short of calamitous.
Of course, fake science, disinformation, apathy, ignorance, selfishness, and political division are nothing new, particularly in the age of social media and the internet. Yet the price we pay when these destructive forces cross paths with sensible public health policy are horrifying. On Sept. 7, 2021, 2,226 Americans died in a single day from COVID-19, and more than 98,632 were battling the virus in hospitals as admitted patients. Doctors have confirmed over 40 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., though the real number could be as high as 120 million because so many cases go unreported. At the local and regional level hospitals are reaching their breaking point. Medical facilities in parts of Idaho and Oregon are rationing care because they cannot handle the overwhelming demand. And closer to home, Comanche County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) in Lawton recently became the second hospital to ask the Oklahoma State Department of Health to erect an emergency tent on their grounds because every bed was full and contingency plans called for hospital staff to admit and/or treat patients outside. Comanche County has had 18,301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 222 deaths since the pandemic began, yet only 44.8% of our citizens are fully vaccinated. That is slightly lower than the 44.9% average for Oklahoma, significantly lower than the 54% average for the nation, and we currently have a 25.5% positive COVID test rate within the county.
More than 650,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19, and yet we appear unable to unify and face the threat. Far fewer Americans died on 9-11 or during the attack on Pearl Harbor, yet both events produced a remarkable outpouring of unity and self-sacrifice that now seems beyond our ability. No amount of death or suffering seems able to convince the most zealous anti-vaxxers. The mayor of Stillwater declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19, and the hospital there became the first to ask for emergency tents from the state to help meet the skyrocketing demand for medical care.
Patients with cancer and heart disease and victims of car accidents are dying nationwide because they cannot get care in facilities overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. We fight in the courts over mask mandates and shrug our shoulders when 26.8% of all weekly COVID-19 cases now involve children. Kids make up 15.1% of all cases nationally, and those under 12 are not even eligible for vaccines yet. One would think that if we cared about them as a society we would make every effort to surround them with vaccinated adults. But no. We don’t seem to care about them that much.
In fact, in some parts of the country our fellow citizens are so enraged by the idea of wearing masks or getting vaccinated they have threatened those who try to protect children. Tennessee witnessed threats against doctors and nurses at a school board meeting, and in Arizona three adults threatened to bound an elementary school principal’s hands with zip ties because she dared suggest children should wear masks to go on a field trip. Think about that. Angry, ignorant mobs and individuals threatening health care providers and a principal. In 2021. In the United States of America.
There was a time, within the span of my life, when we all cared about each other more. There was a time when families would get vaccinated for one another out of love, when people were willing to sacrifice for others, when most of us were patriotic enough to do what the government asked us to do and when most of us trusted doctors and nurses enough to follow their guidance. Ours has never been a perfect society, and there has always been division and ignorance, but the angry, ignorant mob seems bigger these days than it did in years past. Whether that feeling is literally true or a function of social media or my age I don’t know, but I do know that we’ve lost more Americans to COVID-19 than we did during the Second World War, and they did not all have to die.
President Joe Biden’s program to rapidly expand requirements for federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated or tested regularly are a step toward greater protection, but they cannot solve this challenge alone. We must pull together and do that ourselves, and that means we have come to the crossroads. There are vaccines out there. They are free, easily available, and empirically proven to be effective and safe. More than 2 billion people worldwide have been fully vaccinated thus far, and the numbers grow every day. Please go get vaccinated yourself. Do it for yourself. Do it for the rest of us. Do it because Dr. Scott Michener of CCMH asked us to do it. As he put it, “I can’t say enough how we need people to be vaccinated.” Find a reason you can live with and take action.
Today.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than thirty years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.