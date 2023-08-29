On Aug. 24, law enforcement officials booked former President Donald J. Trump into Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail as Inmate #P01135809 after a grand jury indicted him on 13 counts alleging that he conspired to steal votes cast in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and overturn his narrow defeat to Joe Biden. It was the fourth time in the last five months that Trump faced arrest and indictment before making bond and going free, and it promised to crowd his run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination with even more trials and an endless array of legal bills.

Trump owned the moment, as he usually does when publicity is available, orchestrating his booking so that it fell in prime time and posing for an angry mugshot that rallied his supporters and avoided the enforced humility that often befalls public officials in the same situation. Trump’s minions quickly removed the Fulton County Seal from the digital version of the photo so that Trump could release it on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, along with the defiant phrases, “Election Interference” and “Never Surrender.” His niece Mary Trump immediately responded by posting, “Except When You Do,” and there followed a social media firestorm as supporters and detractors posted a flurry of messages, memes, howling attacks, and enthusiastic defenses of the most polarizing political figure of our lifetimes.