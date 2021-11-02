The focus in Washington, D.C., these past few weeks has revolved around negotiations on President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda. In essence the Agenda is made of three separate pieces of legislation. The first, the American Rescue Plan, passed back in March. Currently debate has centered on debate around the American Jobs Act and what specifically will be included and what will be cut. Debate has centered on two politicians that you probably never heard of before; Krysten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. To explain why debate has centered on these two people I want to discuss an important concept of political science; the Median Voter Theorem.
The median is a concept you probably learned about in math class during school. It is one of three basic statistics for sets of data; the mean (or average), median, and mode. If you listed all your data from the smallest number to the biggest number the median value would be the one that was right in the middle.
In 1948 Duncan Black demonstrated that you could do the same thing with voting. If you had a scale that went from 100% conservative to 100% liberal then you could put voters based on their personal ideologies and at one point there would be the median, or middle voter. The Median Voter Theorem, established by Black, says that the candidate who is closest to that median voter is the one that is going to win. The primary takeaway is that the median voter has a lot of power because they represent the political majority. If a candidate wins the Median Voter and all the voters to their right or left then that is a majority of the votes. This does not only apply to candidates and elections. Policies favored by the median voter are going favored by a majority of Americans. That gives that voter a lot of power in a democracy because majority rules.
What does this have to do with the Senate? Well we can make a scale from the most conservative to the most liberal and find the Median Voter in the Senate. Given that the Senate currently has a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans the median voters of the Senate are moderate Democrats; and the two most prominent of those Democrats are Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin. The reason we do not have to account for Republicans is because the Democratic Party holds the tie-breaking vote, the Vice Presidency, so they can pass a bill with only Democrats supporting it. This gives the moderate wing of the party a lot of power in dictating the terms of the American Jobs Act. If Sinema and Manchin are willing to vote no on a bill without specific changes then those changes are going to have to be made in order for the bill to be passed because the Democrats are unlikely to get a single Republican vote so they need all the Democrats.
If that is the case, if the political moderates have policy making power then why are there not more political moderates? Being the Median Voter can be a dangerous proposition in an era of party polarization. Senators Sinema and Manchin are currently facing criticism from Democrats who largely support the American Jobs Act and are frustrated at the cuts demanded by the two moderates. Being the Median Voting politician can earn a politician a lot of say in dictating the final terms of these bills but they risk upsetting everyone. You end up angering the members of your own party because you are blocking legislation your own party wants passed while also angering members of the opposing party because you are in the wrong party. It is really hard to get re-elected when everyone hates you.
All this does not mean you should only focus on the moderate wing of the Democratic Party. The Median Voter Theorem only works if voters and politicians behave in a predictable manner. Occasionally a senator or a voter is irrational. In the case of the American Jobs Act the danger for President Biden is that so many concessions are made to the Median Senator that the members of his party on his left refuse to vote for it. The Median Voter Theorem assumes that given a voting choice people will maximize their preferences. In this case it would assume that Democrats would vote for incremental progress as opposed to getting nothing. In the real world sometimes people who do not get everything they want prefer to take their ball and go home. As the American Jobs Act works its way through Congress keep your eyes on both ends of the Democratic Party. The success or failure of this bill is going to depend on threading the eye of the needle between the liberal and moderate wings of the party.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.