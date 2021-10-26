The Financial Times triggered a firestorm of controversy within the defense establishment recently by reporting that China conducted a series of hypersonic missile tests over the summer. The most significant test, on July 27, allegedly involved launching a Long March intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that circled the earth in low orbit before releasing a nuclear capable hypersonic glider that traveled at approximately five times the speed of sound toward its target.
Experts have warned that the test demonstrates a significant new technological advance by China, that it puts our missile defense systems at risk, and that it requires a massive new effort by the United States to advance our own hypersonic missile and defense capabilities.
The Chinese system is reportedly similar to one called Avangard which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in 2019. Rather than rising approximately 1,200 miles into space and traveling at 15,000 mph like an ICBM, Avanguard reaches 25-60 miles in altitude and flies at around 7,000 mph. The system, which Putin declared operational, theoretically gives the Russians the ability to direct missiles toward the United States from multiple directions. U.S. missile defenses are oriented toward the north, so in principle these hypersonic gliders provide a means of outflanking our defensive systems, which are primarily based in Alaska.
Yet we have been down this road before. The Soviets fielded an orbital bombardment system called FOBS (for Fractional Orbital Bombardment System) capable of placing nuclear warheads in a partial orbit during the Cold War. The Russians also had Albatross, a system which predates Avanguard, while the United States explored building a hypersonic glide plane called Dyna-Soar in the 1950s utilizing scramjet propulsion. These systems all failed for technical reasons or were discontinued, primarily because ICBMs were faster, more accurate, and impossible to shoot down.
And despite the current fascination with hypersonic (which in aerodynamics refers simply to vehicles that fly faster than five times the speed of sound) weapons, ICMBs retain all of those advantages today, just as they have since the 1960s. Moreover, the technological challenges associated with hypersonic weapons are immense. Reaching hypersonic speed in the atmosphere is possible only with a small vehicle, which sacrifices payload. If they maneuver (which no test vehicle has yet done) they create drag, which in turn sacrifices speed and range. They are also famously inaccurate. The latest Chinese test glider reportedly missed its target by 24 miles, and inaccuracy was one of the many reasons the Russians cancelled FOBS back in the 1970s. In contrast, modern ICBMs are accurate to within several hundred feet, travel at 23 times the speed of sound (meaning they are hypersonic too) and there is no effective defense against them.
That last point may shock many Americans, who through ignorance or naiveté seem to believe we are protected against nuclear missile attack. We are not, and we never have been. The United States has researched missile defense systems since Ronald Reagan famously called for a space-based missile defense system (which his critics labelled “Star Wars”) in 1983. Since then, we have spent hundreds of billions of dollars on a wide array of failed systems while fielding a Ground Based Midcourse Defense System (GBMD) in Alaska and several tactical missile defense systems like Patriot and THAAD for the U.S. Army and Aegis for the U.S. Navy that defend against shorter range weapons and can threaten ICBMs if they target them shortly after launch.
What we do not have is a system that can destroy large numbers of ICBM warheads after they reach space. The GBMD is primarily aimed at defeating a limited launch by North Korea and is hardly reliable. It has not been tested since 2019, has never been tested against decoys, failed in three of its last six tests, and has managed to hit a single target in carefully controlled tests only 12 out of 19 tries. In a full scale exchange involving hundreds of warheads and possibly thousands of decoys it would be overwhelmed, meaning we are just as vulnerable to the complete destruction of civilization as we were at the height of the Cold War.
That vulnerability, however, is our best defense because no one can stop our ICBMs either. And as long as everyone can be totally destroyed then we all have an incentive not to use our nuclear ICBMs at all. The logic is known as Mutually Assured Destruction (M.A.D.), and what it means is that we’re no more threatened by the new hypersonic systems than we already were by Russian and Chinese ICBMs.
So why all the fuss? Perhaps the Russians and Chinese overestimate our capabilities. Maybe they are so afraid of our eventually developing effective anti-ballistic missile systems that they are willing to try anything. Many experts argue we pushed both countries into the current arms race when George W. Bush abandoned the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty of 1972 back in 2001. Maybe the Chinese want to force us to spend billions on technology to counter weapons they already know have limitations or that they have no intention of fielding.
What is certain, however, is the predictable behavior of politicians and defense contractors on all sides. They will call for and receive staggering sums of money and will do so whether the new weapons systems they demand are ever effective or not. It is the logic of nuclear fear: the risks of annihilation are so great that we feel compelled to pursue any new system — regardless of danger or technical feasibility — to feel safe.
Ivan Selin, a RAND Corporation analyst and Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense under Robert McNamara, described the timeless fear mongering and cash-hoarding cycle by saying that in the world of strategic analysis “…we program weapons that don’t work to meet threats that don’t exist.”
And so it goes.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.