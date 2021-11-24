As a child, I never quite had the opportunity to belong to anything. We moved frequently, making it hard to have history or find a place where I belonged. I became very good at being independent, working on my own, and entertaining myself. As an adult, I learned to work as a team or individually, but somehow was always on the outside.
For years, I pursued a job in the nonprofit sector. In order to move up, you must move around agencies. Once again, I found myself as the new person, the person on the outside lacking the history and shared experiences of those in the group. As I moved up in my career, my ability to be independent paid off, leadership is most definitely the loneliest position. Yet I adapted to this condition well, using my skills of self-entertainment to keep me going, make myself laugh, or not mind eating lunch alone.
Starting a business with my parents proved to be a natural progression. Accustomed to being on my own, the change fit my personality well. I could easily adapt to being with others or working with my dogs. Yet at the same time, I missed having a place that I fit in, a group of people who shared my mindset and were working towards similar goals. I am a part of several groups, have amazing friends, people I call family. I treasure these connections more than the possessions I own. No matter what life throws at me, I know I have a group of people who will always have my back, and in turn, I will be the crazy one, pushing them behind me, defending their honor with my last breath.
And yet I still longed for a place to belong, a place where I was completely accepted, didn’t need to put on any airs, could just be me. Ironically enough, I must thank the pandemic for bringing me to this place, for introducing me to the people who would soon become my family. As we sat in a meeting, planning ways to volunteer, improve our community, give back, I found myself looking at each person, wondering how such a motley crew, a rag-tag group of individuals, had come together, why were we all here. Slowly, one by one, our stories started to come out, and the dots came together.
No one of us have a similar background or story, in fact we each seem to come from different places in the country, and were raised very differently. Our binding ties come from our underdog status, our ability to adapt and flow between groups, but never truly fitting in. Because we have never been in the group, because we have always been the new one, we are all fiercely independent, resilient, and able to motivate ourselves. These qualities unite us, give us the ability to understand our deep-rooted needs for transparency, honesty, diligence, hard work, determination, and perseverance. We may not speak much outside our common ground, we may not text or call regularly, but we know that no matter what is going on, we have each other’s backs and we belong.
I love the life I have lived, the lessons I have learned, and the experiences I have had. Because of my unique upbringing, I have gotten to experience things, see things, and meet people I never would have been able to otherwise. And I love that a great night for me includes a book and Raffy.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.