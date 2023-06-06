Very few of us pay enough attention to Oklahoma politics. Instead, the minority who follow politics at all generally read and write about national or international issues, about debates in Congress or the next presidential election, and we give far too little consideration to actions taken by our governor or state Legislature that have a far greater impact on our daily lives. All the issues polls tell us voters care most about, from education to law enforcement, and from health care to civil rights, are significantly shaped by politicians at the state level who carry far more responsibility for the welfare of Oklahomans than anyone in Washington, D.C., and yet we pay so little attention to them that they govern in virtual obscurity. I am as guilty as anyone of falling prey to this phenomenon, especially in my columns, which is particularly problematic because I work for the state.

And so, in the spirit of trying to do better, let us take a moment to consider two especially important events that took place in the Oklahoma State Legislature last week. The first is that legislators passed the largest budget in state history. The second is that they gave Governor Kevin Stitt a genuinely historic political beating.