If you find yourself doubting that climate change is real, or accept it as a fact but remain uncertain whether humans are to blame, 2021 should be the year you accept the overwhelming evidence that surrounds us.
You can find it in average global surface temperatures, which are up 2.12 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century. You can find it in the oceans, whose top 100 meters have warmed more than 0.6 degrees since 1969. You may observe it in Greenland, which lost approximately 279 billion tons of ice between 1993 and 2019. You can see it in the melting permafrost in Siberia, in the retreat of ancient glaciers in the Alps, the Himalayas, and the Rockies, or in decreased snow cover throughout the Northern Hemisphere. You can find it in global sea levels, which have increased 8 inches in the last century. You can find it in extreme weather, from intensifying hurricane seasons to a record number of high temperature events. The most recent example is the catastrophic heat wave that plagued the Pacific Northwest last month. Temperatures reached 124 degrees in Portland, and contributed to 486 sudden deaths in just five days in British Columbia. You can find it in ocean acidity, which is up 30 percent since the 1700s largely because of the absorption of CO2 emitted by human beings. And you can find it in ice cores and direct atmospheric measurement. The most compelling data conclusively demonstrates that in the 800,000 years prior to 1950 carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere never rose above 300 parts per million. They are now at almost 420 and rising with unprecedented speed.
So the Earth is warming at an accelerated rate. But are humans at fault? The answer is yes. Global warming is primarily caused by the “greenhouse effect,” which occurs when certain gases in the atmosphere prevent heat from escaping our planet. Many gases play a role in this process, but CO2 is by far the most significant. And while the process is natural it has been radically accelerated by human production of CO2 — largely driven by our use of fossil fuels like coal and oil — and the destruction of forests and other factors controlled by human beings. On this point the scientific consensus is overwhelming. Every significant scientific association in the United States and numerous US government agencies are in agreement.
Given the available data, the question is why politicians and the general public have been so slow to awaken to the danger and so reluctant to take action to limit the growing risks. One reason is we don’t want to hear that we’re taking an active part in destroying our planet and need to change our behavior. We like our cars, we like jet travel, and we like our electricity cheap and plentiful. Another is that we are selective with what we believe. Given a choice between science that says humans cause climate change and conflicting reports (usually offered by oil companies or politicians taking money from them) that say “we’re not sure what’s causing all this warming,” too many of us will go with the latter. Besides, the changes we need to make seem overwhelming, and will include the creation of new industries and perhaps the loss of old ones. That means jobs and money are at stake, and that’s always controversial.
The problem is also international. Even if the United States launched a crash program to cut CO2 emissions, what about the Chinese and India and the other major polluters? What’s an individual like you or me supposed to do? How can we make a difference? Sometimes it’s easier to just stop reading the bad news and hope some scientist figures out a way to save us.
And of course there’s politics. Once problems become political we typically lose our ability to solve them or discuss them rationally because we’d rather be against the other party than actually do anything constructive. Finally, there’s the issue of corporate greed and fraud. Just as Big Tobacco systematically lied about the dangers posed by nicotine addiction, Big Oil deliberately and consistently lied about the risks posed by fossil fuel consumption. As early as 1958 Shell Oil Company executives were discussing the dangers of CO2 emissions at national conferences. By the late 1970s Exxon scientists saw the danger and were pushing for more research, and in 1982 the company sent a supertanker named the Esso Atlantic to monitor CO2 in the oceans. Scientists on board used their data to accurately predict the rise in global temperatures that would follow if fossil fuel use continued to rise and their predictions have thus far been accurate every year through 2020.
So Exxon knew. And they knew in 1982.
Rather than release the data and leading a global effort to find new sources of energy, Exxon buried the report and embarked on a campaign to sow doubt about climate change. They cherry-picked data, hired fake experts, promoted conspiracy theories, paid lobbyists to promote Big Oil in Washington, donated to politicians who supported them, and told us all to go by an SUV and stop worrying. Their competitors — Chevron, Shell, British Petroleum, and all the rest — quickly followed suit. Exxon even shut down the research of M. Stanley Whittingham, a company scientist who pioneered the lithium-ion batteries that are now the foundation on which solar, wind, and electric automobile technology is based. Whittingham was recently awarded the Nobel Prize for his work, but Exxon wasn’t interested.
Why? Greed. Pure and simple. It was easier to just keep making money producing oil. That fact lays behind the recent wave of lawsuits directed at Big Oil that seek compensation for the damage caused by climate change and seek punitive damages for the many decades that oil companies spent covering up the truth. Dozens of US cities and several states have filed suit, and a Dutch Court recently ordered Shell Corporation to reduce carbon emissions 45 percent by 2030.
Whether these legal actions, or the slowly emerging consensus that we must abandon the internal combustion engine and massively reduce our CO2 emissions to protect this planet for our children will succeed is not year clear. What it clear is that it did not have to be this way.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in history from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women,” among other works.