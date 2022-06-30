The Fourth of July is coming up soon. I’m fortunate to sing and play drums for a local band that’s booked the 2nd (in Medicine Park, OK) and 3rd (private party) of July. There are fireworks planned for both events. I’ve already explained to my bandmates why I’ll be in my truck, my head on the steering wheel, with my sunglasses on, with the radio blasting, while the fireworks are going on.
It’s been 19 years since I was “down-range” in OIF 1 BBK (Operation Iraqi Freedom, Year One, Before Burger King). I haven’t been able to enjoy a 4th of July celebration since. If you were also at LSA Anaconda, Balad, Iraq, in early-2003, the term “Bullets and Breakfast” will stir fond memories of their green tracers followed by our red tracers, at first light, as you stood in the breakfast chow line for that first cup-o-joe.
Brothers and Sisters, Ladies and Gentlemen, PTSD is a very real thing. It’s been called “the wound that leaves no scar.” It is something many of us combat veterans deal with, one way or another, often on a daily basis. PTSD involves coping with rage as well as depression and anxiety. I believe everyone has wanted to “lash out” at someone at some point in their lives. (Remember the last time you were standing in line at Walmart, and some inconsiderate person just wouldn’t get off their cellphone long enough to communicate with or promptly pay the cashier?) It is a tempting time to “lash out”…if only verbally.
Well, to help me through “rough spots” in my life, or times when I want to “lash out,” I often turn to something physically demanding, something I can beat the tar out of without hurting anyone else. For me, musical therapy has helped more than I can say. I play drums. Drum kits usually come in two varieties, electronic and acoustic. “Electronic drums” is a self-explanatory term. You can strike them without expending a whole lot of physical energy. Acoustic drums require the player to utilize dynamics; play softly during certain parts of a song, play louder during other parts. Acoustic drums are, by their very nature, a loud musical instrument. In a band, I am often not “miked”, so I have to hit the drums a lot harder during certain passages in a song. Drum sets also involve cymbals. You know, those round, discs of brass that add a variety of sounds to a song. I do so like to smash them at the appropriate times. This is where the “therapy” comes into play.
So, I hope you all find your own path on this 4th of July (again). Please try to enjoy time with friends and family. Please continue to do what you need to do in order to enjoy/endure another 4th of July. But when the fireworks start, you won’t find me anywhere close. My bandmates will eventually come to my truck, gently tap on the window, and let me know the fireworks are finished. I’ll then get back behind my drums and finish the gig.
That’s how I cope. I hope you find a mechanism that works for you.
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.