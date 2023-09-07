With a tip-o-the-hat to Wikipedia, other online sources, and my own tiny brain:

The ‘40s – I remember my Dad playing our ol’ RCA stereo console in the afternoons, brought swing, big band, jazz, and calypso music into our home. After World War II, crooners and vocal pop singers gradually replaced the big band sounds. For my drumming skills, I learned to “shuffle” from this era. My favorite? The Benny Goodman Band.

Tags

Recommended for you