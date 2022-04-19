Last week the Republican National Committee voted unanimously to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates citing accusations of bias from the nonpartisan committee. The non-profit CPD has been in charge of presidential debates since 1987 but this is probably the end for the organization. While the RNC did not completely rule out participating in debates in the future but their actions do require candidates for the Republican nomination for president to agree in writing that they will only appear in debates sanctioned by the RNC.
So let’s talk about debates.
Presidential debates are a new phenomenon. The first debate between the Democratic and Republican nominees for president was in 1960. The famous Kennedy-Nixon debate that you may have had to learn about in a Speech and Debate class. Debates are relatively popular. Seventy-three million Americans watched the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. There is an entire cottage industry of talking heads on cable news who talk about expectations, the key moments, and who won various points. This is to say nothing of people on the Internet who will tweet and meme a debate to death.
Will the lack of a presidential debate affect the 2024 presidential race? Probably not. Political scientists have been studying the impact of presidential debates for a long time and have found that their impact is minimal.
James Stimson is a leader of this argument but the idea is simple. There is little evidence from public polling that the debates ever change anyone’s mind. The problem is that the debates are held so late in the presidential race that they just do not have time to change anyone’s mind. Since the debates are not held until the Fall after the party conventions, most Americans have already made up their mind about who they are going to vote for. As I have said in previous columns, once you have made up your mind about a candidate you are going to interpret things in the way that is most positive for your candidate. While people do change their minds it is more likely to be the result of slow and careful thought over a number of years and not a nice quip from the opposing candidate.
So what value to debates provide us in American politics? In an ideal world, a debate presents two competing visions of the future for the United States and then the voters go to the polls and select the one they like the best. Have our debates frequently fallen short of that standard? Absolutely.
It certainly wasn’t a triumph of the “free exchange of ideas” that the only thing I can remember from the 2020 debate was Biden’s “Shut up man” comment when he became exasperated at Trump’s frequent interruptions. But that has been a hallmark of debates from the beginning.
What is the one thing that people today know about the Kennedy-Nixon debate? That people who listened to the debate on the radio thought Nixon won and that people who watched it on TV thought Kennedy won because Nixon looked awful. We focus on the nice aspects of that story because, well, Nixon turned out to be a jerk. But at its core the lesson from the 1960 debate has become that actual policies and ideas are not the way you win. You win by being telegenic and looking the part.
In my opinion the biggest loss of the debates are not the lack of debates themselves but that they are a high profile symptom of the disease of polarization and the lack of civility in American politics. We have an American political party that refuses to have their candidate stand in the same room as their opponent and answer questions from an impartial moderator. It says that polarization has grown to the point that one party feels that it is not even worth their time to try and convince undecided voters. That presidential elections are simply a matter of throwing red meat to their base and trusting that enough of them will show up to deliver a win. Will that happen? I don’t know. But I do know that even though I personally found debates to be pointless and miserable, I’m still sorry to see them go.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.